Theresa May's Portrait Was Removed From An Oxford Uni Department's "Wall Of Women" And People Freaked Out

This is a story about a portrait of the prime minister being removed for less than a day.

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Emily Ashton
Emily Ashton
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As the government continued to defend its handling of the Windrush scandal last week, Oxford University researcher Andrew Dwyer took a photo of the prime minister's portrait hanging on the geography department's new "Wall of Women".

(Not so) Great to see @theresa_may placed alongside Doreen Massey in @oxfordgeography @UniofOxford, apparently one of the best alumnae we have. I don't really wish to celebrate a hostile environment for immigrants, if I'm honest. https://t.co/dJa3v31ZYA
In light of her government's policies, Dwyer was calling into question whether Theresa May deserved to be honoured by the department. The prime minister read geography at Oxford in the 1970s before entering politics.

I'm sad to say that even though you enjoyed your time here @theresa_may, many geographers would argue against the statement that "[what] I learnt in my degree, have stood me in good stead in my chosen career" #geography https://t.co/GXmpeXgmzz
It led to the creation of a group on Twitter called NotAllGeographers. Over the course of the last week, little cardboard notes were added to the wall around May's portrait.

"Let in every refugee. Throw the Tories into the sea," read one of the messages. Another played off the May's signature immigration policy: "School of Georgraphy and Hostile Environment ????"

Well, on Tuesday morning, the group claimed victory when they found that the prime minister's image had vanished from the wall!

The university newspaper broke the story, quoting the geography scholars who called May "a contentious figure in a department with many EU citizens and decolonial scholars".

It was quickly picked up at the Daily Telegraph, Guido Fawkes, The i, Mail Online, Express, Sun, Mirror, and – let's be honest – most likely some others as well.

Prominent members of the Tory government rushed to Twitter to speak out against the university's actions.

There were even some quickfire assessments of May's geographical pedigree from the country's top political reporters.

In a sign of the efficiency of the 2018 political outrage machine, hours after the tweet was posted, the prime minister's spokesperson was asked about the portrait removal during a briefing in Westminster.

"I haven't discussed it with the PM," the spokesperson said. "It's going to be a matter for the college."

May's spokesperson said the prime minister had recently spoken of the need to have "pride" in women in public life.

"If you look into the PM's views in terms of the importance of women in senior positions and her pride in what women have achieved in those senior positions, I think look back to her speech on public life in February time. "

Seeing the chance to get in on the action, the universities minister called it "utterly ridiculous" and said that the faculty should "get a grip".

It was left to Oxford to finally speak out on the subject, tweeting that the portrait was going back. The picture had been "obscured by posters" and "was taken down and will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended".

This is (of course) a developing story. Any new Theresa May/Geography portrait updates will be included in this post.

Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Emily Ashton is a senior political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Emily Ashton at emily.ashton@buzzfeed.com.

