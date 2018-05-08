Theresa May's Portrait Was Removed From An Oxford Uni Department's "Wall Of Women" And People Freaked Out

(Not so) Great to see @theresa_may placed alongside Doreen Massey in @oxfordgeography @UniofOxford, apparently one of the best alumnae we have. I don't really wish to celebrate a hostile environment for immigrants, if I'm honest. https://t.co/dJa3v31ZYA

As the government continued to defend its handling of the Windrush scandal last week, Oxford University researcher Andrew Dwyer took a photo of the prime minister's portrait hanging on the geography department's new "Wall of Women".

I'm sad to say that even though you enjoyed your time here @theresa_may, many geographers would argue against the statement that "[what] I learnt in my degree, have stood me in good stead in my chosen career" #geography https://t.co/GXmpeXgmzz

It led to the creation of a group on Twitter called NotAllGeographers. Over the course of the last week, little cardboard notes were added to the wall around May's portrait.

"Let in every refugee. Throw the Tories into the sea," read one of the messages. Another played off the May's signature immigration policy: "School of Georgraphy and Hostile Environment ????"

We are pleased to announce that the @theresa_may portrait has been removed from @oxfordgeography! Thanks for all your support! ✊🏿✊🏻✊🏽 https://t.co/QgIzki4XGD

Well, on Tuesday morning, the group claimed victory when they found that the prime minister's image had vanished from the wall!

Theresa May's portrait has been removed from the walls of @oxfordgeography, following a campaign by @NGeographers - https://t.co/0XuL12vLMU

The university newspaper broke the story, quoting the geography scholars who called May "a contentious figure in a department with many EU citizens and decolonial scholars".

It was quickly picked up at the Daily Telegraph, Guido Fawkes, The i, Mail Online, Express, Sun, Mirror, and – let's be honest – most likely some others as well.

Please tell me this story about you removing an alumna portrait of the Prime Minister isn’t true. @oxfordgeography

Prominent members of the Tory government rushed to Twitter to speak out against the university's actions.

How childish, intolerant and stupid you look. God forbid that people who banish others because they do not hold their own beliefs should ever hold positions of power. https://t.co/MQ7Axyjmsy

Is Theresa May the most successful British female geography graduate of all time? Worldwide - Mother Theresa of Calcutta surely edges it. https://t.co/QuvSgbDW3d

There were even some quickfire assessments of May's geographical pedigree from the country's top political reporters.

In a sign of the efficiency of the 2018 political outrage machine, hours after the tweet was posted, the prime minister's spokesperson was asked about the portrait removal during a briefing in Westminster.



"I haven't discussed it with the PM," the spokesperson said. "It's going to be a matter for the college."

May's spokesperson said the prime minister had recently spoken of the need to have "pride" in women in public life.

"If you look into the PM's views in terms of the importance of women in senior positions and her pride in what women have achieved in those senior positions, I think look back to her speech on public life in February time. "

