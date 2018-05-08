Theresa May's Portrait Was Removed From An Oxford Uni Department's "Wall Of Women" And People Freaked Out

As the government continued to defend its handling of the Windrush scandal last week, Oxford University researcher Andrew Dwyer took a photo of the prime minister's portrait hanging on the geography department's new "Wall of Women".
In light of her government's policies, Dwyer was calling into question whether Theresa May deserved to be honoured by the department. The prime minister read geography at Oxford in the 1970s before entering politics.
It led to the creation of a group on Twitter called NotAllGeographers. Over the course of the last week, little cardboard notes were added to the wall around May's portrait.
"Let in every refugee. Throw the Tories into the sea," read one of the messages. Another played off the May's signature immigration policy: "School of Georgraphy and Hostile Environment ????"
Well, on Tuesday morning, the group claimed victory when they found that the prime minister's image had vanished from the wall!
The university newspaper broke the story, quoting the geography scholars who called May "a contentious figure in a department with many EU citizens and decolonial scholars".
It was quickly picked up at the Daily Telegraph, Guido Fawkes, The i, Mail Online, Express, Sun, Mirror, and – let's be honest – most likely some others as well.
Prominent members of the Tory government rushed to Twitter to speak out against the university's actions.
There were even some quickfire assessments of May's geographical pedigree from the country's top political reporters.
In a sign of the efficiency of the 2018 political outrage machine, hours after the tweet was posted, the prime minister's spokesperson was asked about the portrait removal during a briefing in Westminster.
"I haven't discussed it with the PM," the spokesperson said. "It's going to be a matter for the college."
May's spokesperson said the prime minister had recently spoken of the need to have "pride" in women in public life.
"If you look into the PM's views in terms of the importance of women in senior positions and her pride in what women have achieved in those senior positions, I think look back to her speech on public life in February time. "
Seeing the chance to get in on the action, the universities minister called it "utterly ridiculous" and said that the faculty should "get a grip".
It was left to Oxford to finally speak out on the subject, tweeting that the portrait was going back. The picture had been "obscured by posters" and "was taken down and will be re-displayed so it can be seen as intended".
This is (of course) a developing story. Any new Theresa May/Geography portrait updates will be included in this post.
