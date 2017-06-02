Minister Suggested Personal Friend To Independent Board Overseeing Adani Loan

Resources minister Matt Canavan was "on friendly terms" with Queensland businesswoman and Liberal National party donor Karla Way-McPhail when he put her name forward to sit on an independent board that will oversee a possible $900 million loan to Indian mining giant Adani. video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

Canavan told a late night Senate estimates hearing on Thursday that Queensland mining company executive Karla Way-McPhail's name was put forward by him last year to sit on the independent board of the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF).

The NAIF is currently in the process of deciding whether Adani should be given a $900 million taxpayer loan to held fund the construction of Australia's largest coal mine.

"I suggested a number of board appointments, one of which was Ms McPhail," Canavan told the hearing.

"So you suggested her?" asked Labor senator Murray Watt. Canavan replied, "I did and I don’t know if others did as well." Way-McPhail has come under scrutiny after it was revealed earlier this week the businesswoman may stand to commercially benefit from the construction of the massive coal mine.

On Thursday night, Canavan said he'd become friends with Way-McPhail over the last few years, before putting forward her name to be a member of the NAIF. "I have become friends with Ms McPhail over time, I’d say that," Canavan said. "I myself have only lived in Yeppoon [Queensland] going on three years now, so I have known her about that length of time." When asked by senator Watt whether he'd describe Way-McPhail as a "personal friend" prior to the appointment, Canavan replied, "Well look, I describe, well it was on friendly terms, yeah". Canavan has been the government's most vocal supporter of the Adani mine, saying it will give a much needed boost to the Queensland economy.