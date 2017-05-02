The First Four Months Of 2017 Have Been An Absolute Clusterfuck For Young People

5. Student debt… up. Low paid wages… down. Oh housing, don’t forget housing, it’s ALL the way up.

Houses in Sydney and Melbourne increased absurdly in value over the last 12 months. It’s fuelled by investors flooding the market to snap up more properties, using negative gearing and capital gains discounts to minimise the tax they pay to the government.

Which is fine, just rent right? Bahahaha Sydney rents are up up up and in Melbourne it’s the same.