Take A Listen To Nigel Farage Trying To Reason With Steve Bannon About Tommy Robinson

British radio show Leading Britain's Conversation faces a possible investigation from the British broadcast regulator over its explosive interview with former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Ofcom is considering its next steps after receiving 36 formal complaints about the interview, conducted by Nigel Farage.



"We are assessing these complaints under our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

LBC is struggling to contain the fallout from Bannon's foul-mouthed tirade, which was directed at the station's political editor, while also dealing with staff concerns over another ugly incident involving a member of Farage's camp.

An audio recording reveals that Farage tried to reason with Bannon after he was questioned about his support for jailed anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.



The interaction was caught on microphones on Sunday morning after Bannon's controversial appearance had wrapped on a special episode of Farage's LBC radio show.



Robinson is the former leader of the English Defence League and a leader of the UK far right. The 35-year-old was sent to jail last month after pleading guilty to contempt of court for broadcasting live onto his Facebook page outside a major sex abuse trial.