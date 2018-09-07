Labour Members Want To Know How Iran's Press TV Was Able To Live-Tweet A No-Confidence Vote Against A Pro-Israel MP

Share On more Share On more

The Labour party has been called on to formally investigate how someone from Iran state TV was able to get access to a local Labour branch meeting to live-tweet a contentious no-confidence motion against a pro-Israel Labour MP.

On Thursday night, the social media accounts for the UK arm of Press TV posted images and footage to Twitter and Facebook showing local members from the Enfield North CLP meeting narrowly passing a motion against Labour's Joan Ryan.

It comes as Labour party leadership attempts to deal with accusations of antisemitism from prominent members of the British Jewish community.



Jeremy Corbyn himself has a long history with the Iranian state broadcaster, appearing multiple times on Press TV before becoming leader. He has reportedly received up to £20,000 for the appearances.



The chair of the Enfield North CLP is now demanding an investigation into the breach.

"The national Labour party has been informed about Press TV's filming of our meeting and will be investigating," the chair of Enfield North's CLP Siddo Dwyer told BuzzFeed News. "We'll also lodge a complaint against Press TV."

But a spokesperson for Labour HQ said it's the responsibility of the local branch: "Filming of local Labour Party meetings is not permitted, and Enfield North will be reminded of this fact."