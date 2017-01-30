Young Liberal Meeting Cancelled As Two People In KKK Hoods Rush Stage

A Young Liberal party council meeting has been suspended after two young men in KKK-style hoods stormed the stage during a debate over US president Donald Trump’s refugee ban. Supplied ID: 10423585

BuzzFeed News has been sent video of the incident on Monday night, which shows the MC of the Sydney meeting yelling “Do you actually want to be a part of that?” as the two hooded figures take the stage. Exclusive: Video of young Liberal council meeting cancelled as two people in KKK hoods storm stage during Trump ref… https://t.co/9kNAMlmjrU — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) ID: 10423704

Other attendees of the meeting are seen escorting the men out of the building, while another person comes up to the camera and yells “White power!”



It’s understood the men came from the back of the room as the meeting was set to debate a motion condemning Trump’s temporary ban of refugees from seven countries.

“There are just under 2,000 members of the NSW Young Liberal party and I know everyone,” said one witness who did not recognise the men.



“Everyone is shaken up. No one is laughing this off. This is serious,” a young Liberal said.



“They were complete randoms. This is so unfair that we are goIng to be tarnished by them.”

NSW Liberal party director Chris Stone released a statement saying the party will investigate the incident.

“The identities of the protestors were not known to those present at the meeting. The meeting was immediately adjourned and the protestors ejected. An investigation into the incident will be undertaken,” Stone said.

“The Liberal Party strongly condemns the highly offensive nature of this protest.”

