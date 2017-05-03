Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Journalists Are Walking Out Of Some Of Australia's Biggest Newspapers For A Whole Week

The decision, which would include next week's federal Budget, was made after Fairfax Media announced another company-wide restructure.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Journalists at Fairfax Media's biggest newspapers have staged a dramatic walkout, after it was announced 125 editorial jobs would be cut from the company.

Paul Miller / AAPIMAGE

Fairfax Media said on Wednesday 125 editorial jobs would go from the company's stable of newspapers which include The Sydney Morning Herald, Melbourne's The Age, the Canberra Times and The Australian Financial Review.

In response to the announcement, Sydney and Melbourne offices held a stop-work meeting where staff voted to go on strike for seven days.

We are on strike for a week after cut of 125 jobs at the SMH, The Age and the AFR. That includes the budget. #savethesmh
Eryk Bagshaw @ErykBagshaw

We are on strike for a week after cut of 125 jobs at the SMH, The Age and the AFR. That includes the budget. #savethesmh

Reply Retweet Favorite

The strike is intended to impact Fairfax Media's coverage of next Tuesday's federal Budget, which is seen as one of the biggest days of the year for the national media.

...that Fairfax journo strike includes Budget day, usually the biggest publication day of the year, for coverage and sales
Michael Bodey @michaelbodey

...that Fairfax journo strike includes Budget day, usually the biggest publication day of the year, for coverage and sales

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Canberra bureau walked out of Parliament House mid-afternoon.

SMH and Age staff walk out of Parliament House press gallery after voting to go on strike for 7 days.
Alice Workman @workmanalice

SMH and Age staff walk out of Parliament House press gallery after voting to go on strike for 7 days.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were covering news events around the country when they received word to down tools.

Fairfax journo at Bell/Landry case whispers to person sitting next to her
Tom Steinfort @tomsteinfort

Fairfax journo at Bell/Landry case whispers to person sitting next to her "we are on strike", then stands and excuses herself from the court

Reply Retweet Favorite

Several journalists and editors at Fairfax Media told BuzzFeed News the drastic decision for a week long strike was made to send a signal to readers that the company couldn't keep making job cuts without work being affected.

"People were talking about a 48 hour strike and trying not pissing off readers," said one Fairfax Media journalist. "But we wanted to send a proper message: You cannot keep doing this, there is nothing left to cut."

Last year, Fairfax editors and reporters went on strike when the company announced 120 jobs would be shed.

I'm off work today but Jesus Christ
Jacqueline Maley @JacquelineMaley

I'm off work today but Jesus Christ

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fairfax Media is yet to comment on the action, but several employees told BuzzFeed News they expect that the company will go to the independent workplace umpire, the Fair Work Commission, and demand the staff return to work.

Announcing the $30 million restructure earlier on Wednesday, Fairfax executive Sean Aylmer said it would look at slashing freelance budgets and casual staff.

"While we will be looking across all parts of the newsroom, at the end of the redundancy program we expect there will be significantly fewer editorial management, video, presentation and section writer roles," Aylmer said.

Today is World Press Freedom Day.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by

Connect With AUNews