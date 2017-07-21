Sections

11 Things You Should Know About The Guy Set To Become Australia's Youngest Ever Senator

BuzzFeed News spoke to Jordon Steele-John about climate change, Bernie Sanders and Rick and Morty.

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

1. This is 22-year-old Jordon Steele-John, who will become Australia's youngest ever senator when he heads to Canberra next month.

Steele-John has agreed to take on the job left vacant by Scott Ludlam, who was forced to resign last week after finding out he was a dual New Zealand citizen.

2. You won't believe it, but Steele-John was a UK dual citizen himself. But unlike some of the others in his party, he had already previously renounced his British citizenship.

Steele-John was next in line for the vacant Senate seat because he was third on the Greens WA Senate ticket at last year's election, behind Ludlam and senator Rachel Siewert.
facebook.com

3. He has cerebral palsy, uses a wheelchair and is a passionate advocate for disability rights.

"There is often an idea that we have in society that having a disability is the result of a medical condition of one sort or another," Steele-John told BuzzFeed News."In reality, what disability actually is, is a result of society's inability to adapt to people's differing levels of a-bility."
4. Steele-John will have to defer university to become a federal senator. He also wants to be a voice in parliament for young people.

"To be a young person and a person with a disability in contemporary Australia is to occupy the intersection of our society's most ingrained and most damaging pre-conceived ideas," he said."The core thing I am hoping to achieve in the weeks and months ahead is to bring those voices and those perspectives into the institution and bring that perspective to the legislation that we consider."
5. His favourite movie is Jurassic Park. Hell yeah.

Universal Studios

6. Asked to name his political idol, Steele-John said 22-year-old Scottish National Party MP Mhairi Black, because "she's an example of the value of young people in politics".

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

7. He also loves US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders because of "his lifelong integrity and fighting for equality".

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

8. Steele-John said the federal Greens Party has already started organising to ensure his time in Parliament House is spent in a wheelchair-friendly environment.

9. He's also a pretty nice guy.

10. That vision for now is all about coming up with policy to fight climate change and bring down the youth unemployment rate in WA.

11. Finally, asked what he loves doing away from politics, Steele-John said, "binging on Netflix, especially on House of Cards and Rick and Morty".

Same m8. Same.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

