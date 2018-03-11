John McDonnell Says He Won't Be Making Any More Appearances On Russia Today

Share On more Share On more

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has called for Labour MPs to no longer appear on Russia Today, suggesting the 24-hour TV network has often gone "beyond objective journalism".

UK politicians from all parties have appeared on the Kremlin-funded network for several years, with questions repeatedly raised about those MPs who've accepted large fees from the news channel.

Appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning, McDonnell conceded he'd appeared on Russia Today in the past, but said he'd be telling Labour colleagues to boycott the channel.

"I’ve appeared on it in the past, sometimes to challenge some of the issues internationally and also to raise issues here that we’re concerned about, not just Russia’s role but the international scene overall," McDonnell said.

"I think what we’re seeing from Russia Today at times goes beyond objective journalism from what I’ve seen."

