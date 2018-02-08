Jo Swinson Just Confronted John Humphrys On-Air About His Disparaging Equal Pay Jokes

Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson confronted John Humphrys on-air during an awkward interview about sexual harassment and asked whether the BBC Today programme host had apologised to his female colleague over making disparaging jokes about equal pay behind her back.

Swinson was being repeatedly questioned about the definition of sexual harassment and whether MPs needed training on how to spot it, when she asked Humphrys whether he'd apologised to Carrie Gracie.

"While I've got you here John, have you apologised to Carrie Gracie for the remarks that you made about equal pay," Swinson asked.

Humphrys replied: "I wrote an email to Carrie Gracie immediately after that exchange, as a matter of fact I did. And she replied.

"Quite what this has to do with what we’re discussing here I fail to see but there we are. That has answered your question."

Swinson said "it wouldn't be the first time a question has been thrown in at the end", before Humphrys ended the interview calling her question "irrelevant".

