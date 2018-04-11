It's On: Sir Cliff Richard And The BBC Are Going To Trial

Share On more Share On more

The BBC and Sir Cliff Richard have been unable to settle a long-running legal dispute involving live helicopter footage of a police raid, setting up a highly anticipated privacy trial between the British broadcaster and one of the country's most famous singers.

In August 2014, BBC News sent its helicopter up to film a police raid on Richard's home as they investigated an allegation that the singer had assaulted a boy under 16 in 1985.



The BBC had been given a tip from South Yorkshire police, with the broadcaster going with a live report into the lunchtime news bulletin, naming the subject of the raid as Sir Cliff Richard.

Two years later, prosecutors announced no charges would be brought against the singer. Richard said at the time the BBC News report had meant he'd been "hung out like live bait" and later claimed there was "illegal collusion" between the BBC and local police.

Richard later sued both, with the South Yorkshire police apologising and coming to a settlement.

The BBC has continually defended its decision to air the report. A BBC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: “As we have made clear previously we are defending the case."

"We will not be making any comment until after the outcome of the trial."

One legal expert told BuzzFeed News the trial – which will open in the UK High Court on Thursday morning – may produce a "landmark decision" which could change the way journalists report on suspects before they're charged by police.