Les Murray Will Always Be Remembered As A Giant On Twitter

On Monday, Australia lost one its greatest TV broadcasters, with the death of "Mr Football" Les Murray at the age of 71.
The SBS football broadcaster was an absolute legend of Australian television and although that's what he'll be remembered for, many may not know he also happened to be a master of Twitter.
Murray used his Twitter account to not just tweet about the latest football results, but to stand up for refugees from being demonised by politicians.
A little background: Murray was born Laszlo Urge and came to Australia in the 1950s as a refugee from Hungary.
His life and experiences as a new refugee in Australia informed his online political commentary.
Murray was often scathing of the government's treatment of asylum seekers and operation of the controversial offshore detention regime.
He thought our political leaders were letting refugees down.
Murray also spoke at rallies and events in support of refugees.
Including MC-ing at a World Refugee Day breakfast.
You always knew Murray was on the ball.
Irrespective of whether the refugees were in Australia or elsewhere around the globe, Les was tweeting about those who most needed help.
One particular moment summed up Les' fiery Twitter feed: Last year, he was left floored by comments from the immigration minister Peter Dutton.
Dutton had stoked fear in the community of so-called "illiterate" refugees during the election campaign. Les was absolutely not having it.
He was fearless when calling those in power to account.
Thank you Les.
