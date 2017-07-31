Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Les Murray Will Always Be Remembered As A Giant On Twitter

RIP Les.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

On Monday, Australia lost one its greatest TV broadcasters, with the death of "Mr Football" Les Murray at the age of 71.

Paul Miller / AAPIMAGE

The SBS football broadcaster was an absolute legend of Australian television and although that's what he'll be remembered for, many may not know he also happened to be a master of Twitter.

Murray used his Twitter account to not just tweet about the latest football results, but to stand up for refugees from being demonised by politicians.

A million refugees have flowed out of Syria since the war's start. Would Scott Morrison call them 'illegal' arrivals?
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

A million refugees have flowed out of Syria since the war's start. Would Scott Morrison call them 'illegal' arrivals?

Reply Retweet Favorite

A little background: Murray was born Laszlo Urge and came to Australia in the 1950s as a refugee from Hungary.

His life and experiences as a new refugee in Australia informed his online political commentary.

Murray was often scathing of the government's treatment of asylum seekers and operation of the controversial offshore detention regime.

The HR Commission's report exposing child abuse in refugee detention centres shames us all as Australians. The Government should act.
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

The HR Commission's report exposing child abuse in refugee detention centres shames us all as Australians. The Government should act.

Reply Retweet Favorite

He thought our political leaders were letting refugees down.

Murray also spoke at rallies and events in support of refugees.

With Alex, brother of Mike Tomalaris at the refugee rally.
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

With Alex, brother of Mike Tomalaris at the refugee rally.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Including MC-ing at a World Refugee Day breakfast.

I'm MC-ing World Refugee Day Breakfast tomorrow. The day, June 20, should bring more awareness to the plight of the world's 42mil refugees.
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

I'm MC-ing World Refugee Day Breakfast tomorrow. The day, June 20, should bring more awareness to the plight of the world's 42mil refugees.

Reply Retweet Favorite

You always knew Murray was on the ball.

ABC reporter has just said, 'Refugees in Croatia have not given up hope for getting to Europe.' Where does he think Croatia is? Africa?
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

ABC reporter has just said, 'Refugees in Croatia have not given up hope for getting to Europe.' Where does he think Croatia is? Africa?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Irrespective of whether the refugees were in Australia or elsewhere around the globe, Les was tweeting about those who most needed help.

US Congress moving to stop Syrian refugees is an act of astonishing stupidity. It's exactly what ISIL wants, turn Muslims against the West.
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

US Congress moving to stop Syrian refugees is an act of astonishing stupidity. It's exactly what ISIL wants, turn Muslims against the West.

Reply Retweet Favorite

One particular moment summed up Les' fiery Twitter feed: Last year, he was left floored by comments from the immigration minister Peter Dutton.

Peter Dutton's comments about refugees are an outrage. Where does this donkey get the evidence for such claims? https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

Peter Dutton's comments about refugees are an outrage. Where does this donkey get the evidence for such claims? https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dutton had stoked fear in the community of so-called "illiterate" refugees during the election campaign. Les was absolutely not having it.

Peter Dutton says 50,000 refugees would take our jobs. Yet he says refugees are on the dole. Well, which is it? https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

Peter Dutton says 50,000 refugees would take our jobs. Yet he says refugees are on the dole. Well, which is it? https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG

Reply Retweet Favorite

He was fearless when calling those in power to account.

A man who doesn't understand that migrants bring economic benefits is not fit to be immigration minister. https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

A man who doesn't understand that migrants bring economic benefits is not fit to be immigration minister. https://t.co/GT4et9wgGG

Reply Retweet Favorite

Thank you Les.

Thanks for all the retweets on World Refugee Day.
Les Murray @lesmurraySBS

Thanks for all the retweets on World Refugee Day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews