Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. Investigations
  15. LGBT
  16. Life
  17. Music
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

Here's The Amazing Story Behind That Politicians' Iconic Nude Photo

Rouging nipples?!

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

If you haven't heard about independent Australian senator Derryn Hinch, well this is him.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

He was elected last year by the people of Victoria, on a party platform focused on speaking out against paedophiles. This week he was responsible for new legislation that'll ban paedophiles from holding passports.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

But the thing about Hinch is that his past is WILD, with a long career as an award-winning radio and TV broadcaster.

Andrew Jarvie Photography / PR IMAGE

He also appeared in landmark 2000 film The Wog Boy, using his famous phrase, "shame, shame, shame".

youtube.com

In 2014 Hinch breached a court order by revealing the criminal history of the man accused - and later convicted - of killing Jill Meagher. The broadcaster went to jail for 50 days because he refused to pay a fine.

David Crosling / AAPIMAGE

But when BuzzFeed Australia's political podcast Is It On? spoke to Hinch, there was one topic that we needed to know more about.

Alice Workman/BuzzFeedNews

It's the iconic photograph of a shirtless Hinch, which is circulated regularly on Twitter whenever the senator does anything.

Derryn Hinch with playmate Allyson Best at the Hilton Hotel Sydney, 1979 /​ Rennie Ellis.
(c) Rennie Ellis Photographic Archive / National Library of Australia Collection

Derryn Hinch with playmate Allyson Best at the Hilton Hotel Sydney, 1979 /​ Rennie Ellis.

Hinch told the podcast it was taken in 1979 for Playboy magazine.

"I was pretty broke then; I had just moved to Melbourne and Playboy magazine had offered me $300 for the story," Hinch said. "They would fly me to Sydney for the 'Ultimate Dirty Weekend' it was described as, and they would pay for it."

Hinch said the woman in the photo is model and actress Allyson Best.

@balkandishlex Rennie Ellis took pic for playboy article. I look at it sadly because Allyson Best died young from drug overdose.
Derryn Hinch @HumanHeadline

@balkandishlex Rennie Ellis took pic for playboy article. I look at it sadly because Allyson Best died young from drug overdose.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The pair had quite the first meeting.

"I thought it was going to be an unusual photoshoot when I walked in the suite in the Hilton Hotel and... [Allyson] was sitting there having her nipples rouged by a makeup artist," Hinch said, referring to nipples being stimulated to look redder.

"Why I know that happens, I interviewed Helen Gurley Brown who started Cosmopolitan magazine and she went to great lengths to describe to me how she always rouged her nipples."

Rouging nipples. Got it. Well, the photo is now so such a part of the landscape it's in a collection at the National Library of Australia.

Broadcaster Marieke Hardy and actor Anthony Hayes once perfectly parodied the photo, taken by Daniel Boud.

View this post on

"I'm actually pretending to read The Age," Hinch said. "I wrote to Ron Walker, chairman of The Age and said: 'You might want to use this in an advertising campaign – see, nothing distracts a person when they're reading The Age'.

"Hairy chested, gold chains, Mr T-style, it's true, it happened."

The full interview with Derryn Hinch is featured on BuzzFeed Australia’s podcast ‘Is It On?’. You can listen to it here. View it on iTunes and subscribe here.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews