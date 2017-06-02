Here's The Amazing Story Behind That Politicians' Iconic Nude Photo

Hinch told the podcast it was taken in 1979 for Playboy magazine. "I was pretty broke then; I had just moved to Melbourne and Playboy magazine had offered me $300 for the story," Hinch said. "They would fly me to Sydney for the 'Ultimate Dirty Weekend' it was described as, and they would pay for it."

Hinch said the woman in the photo is model and actress Allyson Best.

@balkandishlex Rennie Ellis took pic for playboy article. I look at it sadly because Allyson Best died young from drug overdose.

The pair had quite the first meeting. "I thought it was going to be an unusual photoshoot when I walked in the suite in the Hilton Hotel and... [Allyson] was sitting there having her nipples rouged by a makeup artist," Hinch said, referring to nipples being stimulated to look redder.

"Why I know that happens, I interviewed Helen Gurley Brown who started Cosmopolitan magazine and she went to great lengths to describe to me how she always rouged her nipples."

Rouging nipples. Got it. Well, the photo is now so such a part of the landscape it's in a collection at the National Library of Australia.

Broadcaster Marieke Hardy and actor Anthony Hayes once perfectly parodied the photo, taken by Daniel Boud. View this post on

"I'm actually pretending to read The Age," Hinch said. "I wrote to Ron Walker, chairman of The Age and said: 'You might want to use this in an advertising campaign – see, nothing distracts a person when they're reading The Age'.

"Hairy chested, gold chains, Mr T-style, it's true, it happened."

