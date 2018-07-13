 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Here's How British Newspapers Welcomed Donald Trump To The UK

"THE EGO HAS LANDED."

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

"Excuse us, Mr President, but we don't want your hate, we don't want your greed, we don't want your boasts and .. WE DON'T WANT YOU"

The Daily Record

"SNP chief will tell Trump: 'You're not welcome here'"

The Scotsman

"SCOTLAND SAYS NO TO TRUMP"

The National

"Trump hits out at May's soft Brexit blueprint"

The London Times
Advertisement

"PM to push Trump on trade deal as Tory anger over Brexit grows"

The Guardian

"THE EGO HAS LANDED: DONALD THUMP"

The Daily Mirror

"TRUMP: BRITS LIKE ME A LOT"

Metro.

"TRUMP: THE EGO HAS LANDED"

The Daily Star
Advertisement

"See honey, I told you we'd go on a date at 'the palace'"

Daily Express

"Trump flies in to diplomatic storm"

The i paper

"May's Brexit might not be what voters want, says Trump"

The Daily Telegraph

"The undiplomatic visit"

The Independent
Advertisement

"Protesters out in force to greet Trump"

The Financial Times.

"Britain Tells Trump: YOU'RE NOT WELCOME HERE"

The Morning Star

"May has wrecked Brexit.. US deal is off!"

The Sun

"Trump takes aim at London, attacks our NHS and insults newcomers who've made our city their home. We say: NO, MR PRESIDENT."

The Evening Standard
Advertisement


Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App