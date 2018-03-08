A Senior Evening Standard Editor Emailed A PR Agency Asking For Scoops For A Secret Relaunch

One of the London Evening Standard's most senior editors has emailed a major PR agency asking for scoops ahead of a secret relaunch of the newspaper under editor George Osborne.

According to sources at the paper, Osborne's editorial relaunch has been delayed for months, with staff kept largely in the dark about how the former chancellor intends to revamp the paper.

But according to an email seen by BuzzFeed News, a senior Standard editor asked one of London's biggest corporate PR firms to "put the word out" that the newspaper is looking for scoops ahead of a relaunch on Monday.

Traditionally, newspaper "scoops" are not fed to journalists by PR agencies. The editor's request also included the subject line: "Help!".