People Are Praising This BBC Reporter After He Confronted Putin Over The Spy Poisoning

"Doorstep of the year will take some beating."

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

As specialists continue to investigate who was behind the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, prime minister Theresa May and US secretary of state Rex Tillerson for the first time pointed the finger at Russia.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

And while Vladimir Putin had been silent about the shocking incident on British soil, BBC Moscow correspondent Steve Rosenberg confronted the Russian president at an agriculture event in Krasnodar.

At Russia's National Grain Centre, I ask Vladimir Putin: "Is Russia behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal?"
Steve Rosenberg @BBCSteveR

At Russia's National Grain Centre, I ask Vladimir Putin: "Is Russia behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal?"

The video of the brief exchange shows Rosenberg call out to Putin.

BBC News

"Is Russia behind the poisoning of Sergei Skripal?" Rosenberg asked.

BBC News

"Look, we're busy here with agriculture," Putin replied. "As you can see the aim is to create good conditions for people's lives and you ask me about some tragedies."

BBC News
He ended without denying Russian involvement: "Get to the bottom of things there, first."

BBC News

British reporters heaped praise on Rosenberg for fronting up to be Putin on the issue, especially in the frosty climate of current UK-Russia relations.

The definition of a brave journalist.
Grant Tucker @GrantTucker

The definition of a brave journalist. https://t.co/lsbZJoThYp

Respect.
Felicity Morse @FelicityMorse

Respect. https://t.co/hKnDdaAhxL

🙌
Tom McTague @TomMcTague

🙌 https://t.co/Wv1pmftpBy

Doorstep of the year will take some beating.
Stig Abell @StigAbell

Doorstep of the year will take some beating. https://t.co/eUDl1MXHey

Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

