Some Genius Found A Way To Rename Margaret Court Arena In Google Maps

When people searched for Melbourne Park's tennis complex on Google Maps on Thursday, they were met with this image: Margaret Court Arena had been renamed "Evonne Goolagong Arena".

Tennis big wigs have so far resisted the call for a name change. So why has it been renamed in Google Maps? Well, it turns out it happened under Google's nose.

A Google spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Google Maps used a "wide range of sources", which included third party data, public data and user contributions, to help construct its maps.

It appears someone has found a way to feed Google Maps the name change.

Google will not be making the change permanent.