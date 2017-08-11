Come Take A Terrifying Little History Lesson About Tony Abbott

... because it is an opportunity to have every Australian who cares about this to have his or her own say, and again, I say to you, if you don’t like same-sex marriage: vote no. If you are worried about freedom of speech and freedom of religion, vote no; and if you don’t like political correctness, vote no, because this is the best way to stop it in its tracks.

But Abbott was there to lay out the argument for why Australians should vote "no" in the upcoming marriage equality postal vote, which included a bunch of reasons that had nothing to do with gay people marrying:

See, Abbott was one of the leading warriors for the "no" side during Australia's 1999 republic referendum. It just so happens that the "yes" side was being run by Malcolm Turnbull.

Abbott, the prime minister at the time John Howard, and the victorious "no" campaign, were successful in turning the nationwide vote on the republic into a series of side issues which disrupted the whole exercise.

Keep in mind, it is only possible to reinforce existing prejudices, not generate entirely new ones. I see this election essentially as a battle between the mainstreams and the elites - it's us against them. We need to reveal all those qualities of the ARM [Australian Republican Movement] candidates which set them apart from the mainstream — their wealth, their backgrounds, their elitist interests. This battle should be presented as real Australians' greatest chance ever to vote against all the politicians, journalists, radical university students, welfare rorters, academics, the arts community and the rich that deep down they've always hated.

Here's what Coorey said about Abbott:

Tony Abbott has never advocated a ''yes'' case in his life. He built his political career on saying no to things, ripping stuff down, it's what he does best. He's already out of the blocks and don't think what he did was a lone act...he's working with the churches and the Christian lobby and they are very well organised, they have a simple message: 'Don't do it'. He's got a well honed message that is playing into the culture wars: 'this is (about) trying to tell you how to think, this is about your religious freedom'. Of course it's not about any of that, but that is the message he is propagating. Even if the ''yes'' people, after a month or so, they realise we better get behind this, Abbott is going to be 100 yards ahead of you. That's the risk you take. We've seen it before. My money at this stage is on a ''no'' vote winning ... unless the squabbling stops.

Coorey went on to compare the '99 republic campaign and the ''yes'' campaign for the marriage equality survey:

I can see a lot of similarities. You've got this concept which is more popular out there, and everyone thinks it should just be done, but they got pants-ed badly for a number of reasons. I can see the similarities now. The people who wanted a republic fought amongst themselves because they couldn't agree on the model we should adopt. They spent a lot more time attacking each other...than actually advocating for a ''yes'' vote. I can see the parallels now. You've got this process which is far from perfect, most people think the parliament should do this. But reality is that is not what's going to happen unless Labor gets into government. You can deal with what you've got, or you can hang out for something down the track.



