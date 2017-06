Australians Are Using Turnbull's Leaked Trump Impression To Wonderfully Troll Americans

You've probably caught wind of the fact Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was caught gently mocking the US President (and himself) with a Donald Trump impression earlier this week.

At an off the record charity ball on Wednesday evening, Turnbull joked to a room full of politicians and journalists: "The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls."



Despite the Australian media being on tenterhooks awaiting for Trump's personal reaction, the White House reportedly couldn't care less about the whole thing.