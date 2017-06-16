Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Australians Are Using Turnbull's Leaked Trump Impression To Wonderfully Troll Americans

Never miss an opportunity.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

You've probably caught wind of the fact Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was caught gently mocking the US President (and himself) with a Donald Trump impression earlier this week.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

At an off the record charity ball on Wednesday evening, Turnbull joked to a room full of politicians and journalists: "The Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls."

Despite the Australian media being on tenterhooks awaiting for Trump's personal reaction, the White House reportedly couldn't care less about the whole thing.

It hasn't stopped the story spreading, with US outlets picking up the story of Turnbull's impression.

Australian PM reportedly heard mocking Trump in leaked audio tape https://t.co/aEzs1bnPLF
Fox News @FoxNews

Australian PM reportedly heard mocking Trump in leaked audio tape https://t.co/aEzs1bnPLF

Reply Retweet Favorite

But really, the biggest positive to come out of the drama has been the chance for Australians to troll Americans.

There's been some wonderful scenes on Twitter.

Some of the misunderstanding stems from the fact Turnbull's Liberal party is not full of liberals, rather it's Australia's conservative party.

There's also playing up the stereotypes.

A lot.

Australia and the US are fierce allies that surely will be able to survive this.

Because Australians are taking the piss.

But this really does sum it up.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With AUNews