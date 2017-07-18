OMFG Another Greens Senator Has Been Forced To Resign Because Of Dual Citizenship

Share On more Share On more

Senator Larissa Waters has announced her resignation from the Australian Senate after discovering she still holds dual citizenship of Australia and Canada.

In a statement released to BuzzFeed News ahead of the announcement, Waters said she discovered she was a dual citizen only after former colleague Scott Ludlam resigned last Friday.

"It is with great shock and sadness that I have discovered that I hold dual citizenship of Australia and Canada," Waters said on Tuesday.

"As people would know after the recent departure of my dear friend and former colleague Scott Ludlam, section 44 of the Australian constitution means I cannot hold office in the federal Parliament."

