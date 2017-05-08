Here Is A Simple Budget Explainer Because My British Boss Asked For One

1. Richard, my British boss, asked me the other day, “Mark, can you write a really simple explainer about the Budget?” I was like, “Gosh, Richard. Can I live?”
But OK. Take a seat Richard and everyone else.
Let’s start with the guy on the left shaking the prime minister’s hand, Scott Morrison.
2. Morrison is the federal Treasurer and this is the second time he’s handed down the Budget. His friends and journalists like to call him “ScoMo”, which led him to making it his Facebook name.
Good way to ruin a cool nickname if you ask me, but ok.
3. What do you need to know about Morrison? He’s the guy best known for putting in place Australia’s controversial “stop the boats” policy with regards to asylum seekers.
He also made this ^ famous TV ad. True story.
4. So as the treasurer, Morrison announces how the government will spend Australian taxpayers’ money on the second Tuesday of May.
“Wait that’s this year’s Budget right there!” yes, yes it is.
It’s already been printed, but won’t be released until Morrison stands up at precisely 7:30pm AEST in parliament for his special Budget speech.
5. In the lead up, Morrison takes part in several theatrical displays. Like here he is getting out of car.
6. Standing in front of Treasury.
7. And scoffing his face with pizza.
8. Yes! Channel Seven really spied on Morrison knocking back some late night pizza as he prepared the Budget over the weekend. Things get heaps weird in Canberra this time of year.
9. Governments like to have ~themes~ in Budgets. This year, Morrison and Turnbull have come up with a line that’ll you hear repeated a lot: “There are better days ahead”.
Things aren’t great and Morrison knows it. The latest data shows people’s wages in Australia aren’t growing and things are getting more expensive
10. Morrison, clearly with no respect for spoilers, has already announced some pretty big things in the Budget.
There’ll be billions of dollars for a new Sydney airport, a few hundred million for the Australian Federal Police and some new measures that might make buying a house a little easier.
11. If you’re a pensioner or single parent, there’s a sweet $75 one-off payment to help you pay for power bills.
However, it doesn’t come close to the tax cut that politicians are getting with the expiry of the deficit levy.