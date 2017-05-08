Get Our App!
Here Is A Simple Budget Explainer Because My British Boss Asked For One

The US has Trump, France has a new president, the UK has an election… Australia has a budget!

Mark Di Stefano
1. Richard, my British boss, asked me the other day, “Mark, can you write a really simple explainer about the Budget?” I was like, “Gosh, Richard. Can I live?”

Richard, my British boss, asked me the other day, "Mark, can you write a really simple explainer about the Budget?" I was like, "Gosh, Richard. Can I live?"

View this image ›

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

But OK. Take a seat Richard and everyone else.

Let’s start with the guy on the left shaking the prime minister’s hand, Scott Morrison.

2. Morrison is the federal Treasurer and this is the second time he’s handed down the Budget. His friends and journalists like to call him “ScoMo”, which led him to making it his Facebook name.

Morrison is the federal Treasurer and this is the second time he's handed down the Budget. His friends and journalists like to call him "ScoMo", which led him to making it his Facebook name.

View this image ›

Facebook

Good way to ruin a cool nickname if you ask me, but ok.

3. What do you need to know about Morrison? He’s the guy best known for putting in place Australia’s controversial “stop the boats” policy with regards to asylum seekers.

View this image ›

Tourism Australia

He also made this ^ famous TV ad. True story.

4. So as the treasurer, Morrison announces how the government will spend Australian taxpayers’ money on the second Tuesday of May.

So as the treasurer, Morrison announces how the government will spend Australian taxpayers' money on the second Tuesday of May.

View this image ›

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

“Wait that’s this year’s Budget right there!” yes, yes it is.

It’s already been printed, but won’t be released until Morrison stands up at precisely 7:30pm AEST in parliament for his special Budget speech.

5. In the lead up, Morrison takes part in several theatrical displays. Like here he is getting out of car.

In the lead up, Morrison takes part in several theatrical displays. Like here he is getting out of car.

View this image ›

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

6. Standing in front of Treasury.

Standing in front of Treasury.

View this image ›

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

7. And scoffing his face with pizza.

And scoffing his face with pizza.

View this image ›

Twitter: @7NewsSydney

8. Yes! Channel Seven really spied on Morrison knocking back some late night pizza as he prepared the Budget over the weekend. Things get heaps weird in Canberra this time of year.

Yes! Channel Seven really spied on Morrison knocking back some late night pizza as he prepared the Budget over the weekend. Things get heaps weird in Canberra this time of year.

View this image ›

Twitter: @7NewsSydney

9. Governments like to have ~themes~ in Budgets. This year, Morrison and Turnbull have come up with a line that’ll you hear repeated a lot: “There are better days ahead”.

Things aren’t great and Morrison knows it. The latest data shows people’s wages in Australia aren’t growing and things are getting more expensive

10. Morrison, clearly with no respect for spoilers, has already announced some pretty big things in the Budget.

Morrison, clearly with no respect for spoilers, has already announced some pretty big things in the Budget.

View this image ›

Dean Lewins / AAPIMAGE

There’ll be billions of dollars for a new Sydney airport, a few hundred million for the Australian Federal Police and some new measures that might make buying a house a little easier.

11. If you’re a pensioner or single parent, there’s a sweet $75 one-off payment to help you pay for power bills.

View this image ›

CBS / Via gph.is

However, it doesn’t come close to the tax cut that politicians are getting with the expiry of the deficit levy.

12. If you’re a university student you probably already got your bad news last week: Uni fees are going up and the income threshold at which you start paying back student loans is coming down.

me looking at another year of student loan debt and thinking about how screwed my future is

— amber nelson (@ambmarienelson)

13. Of course in the background to all this fun is the former prime minister. Expect to hear a lot from him in the next week or so, because Abbott is NOT A FAN of the direction the government is headed.

When the universe gives you the perfect visual metaphor

— Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef)

14. Tl;dr it’s a huge moment not just for the economy, which is growing very slowly, but for Malcolm Turnbull and his government which is behind in the polls.

Tl;dr it's a huge moment not just for the economy, which is growing very slowly, but for Malcolm Turnbull and his government which is behind in the polls.

View this image ›

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

15. Does that help, Richard? I hope it helps. There’s still a lot of unknowns which makes it all terribly exciting.

View this image ›

gph.is

16. You can follow all our Budget coverage from Canberra on Facebook here.

Let's go sharks

— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com
