Britain's Defence Secretary Has Quite Literally Told Russia To "Go Away" And "Shut Up"

In the wake of the UK government's moves to expel Russian diplomats for the poisoning of a former spy on British soil, all eyes were on a speech from the new defence secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday.

"Frankly Russia should go away, it should shut up" - UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson asked about Russia's response to its diplomats being expelled https://t.co/MoQBur2QI3 https://t.co/xr94PxX23c

Williamson tackled the issue head on, calling the act "absolutely atrocious and outrageous" and saying, "Frankly, Russia should go away, it should shut up."

"If they do respond to the action we’ve taken or consider it carefully, we’ll look at our options but it would be wrong to pre-judge their response," Williamson said.

Soon after, the prime minister's office released a joint-statement from the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and the United States which said there was "no plausible alternative explanation" to Russia being behind the attack.

"The United Kingdom briefed thoroughly its allies that it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack," the statement said. "We share the UK assessment that there is no plausible alternative explanation, and note that Russia´s failure to address the legitimate request by the UK government further underlines its responsibility."

