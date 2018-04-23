Hi World, Please, For The Last Time: This Guy Isn't Britain's Official Town Crier

Share On more Share On more

When CBS This Morning came back after an ad break on Monday, the US news show was excited to show viewers the "official proclamation" of the birth of Britain's newest royal.

"How about that for a birth announcement?" CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell said in the video, which has since been deleted from Twitter. "That’s the way they do it there.

"That’s what you call the official proclamation outside St Mary’s Hospital in London, the birth of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s new baby born earlier this morning weighing in at 8 pounds 7 ounces."

Host Gayle King replied: "It was interesting to see the police officer behind the official proclamation going 'OK, OK'."

Even fellow host John Dickerson got in on the action, adding: "[It's] a lot better than a helium balloon from the hospital gift store."