Hi World, Please, For The Last Time: This Guy Isn't Britain's Official Town Crier

His name is Tony.

Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

When CBS This Morning came back after an ad break on Monday, the US news show was excited to show viewers the "official proclamation" of the birth of Britain's newest royal.

"How about that for a birth announcement?" CBS anchor Norah O'Donnell said in the video, which has since been deleted from Twitter. "That’s the way they do it there.

"That’s what you call the official proclamation outside St Mary’s Hospital in London, the birth of Prince William and Duchess Kate’s new baby born earlier this morning weighing in at 8 pounds 7 ounces."

Host Gayle King replied: "It was interesting to see the police officer behind the official proclamation going 'OK, OK'."

Even fellow host John Dickerson got in on the action, adding: "[It's] a lot better than a helium balloon from the hospital gift store."

And look, CBS definitely wasn't alone in falling over itself for the old-timey town crier who showed up to "announce" the birth of the fifth in line to the throne.

But let's just get one thing straight: While Tony Appleton is the town crier for the town of Romford in Essex, he doesn't represent Britain.

A town crier announces the birth of a royal baby boy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The son is the third child for Prince William and Kate and is fifth-in-line to the British throne. Kensington Palace say mother and child are doing well. https://t.co/p3BlsdYI9Y https://t.co/1WjgZYiRRh
ABC News @abcnews

A town crier announces the birth of a royal baby boy for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The son is the third child for Prince William and Kate and is fifth-in-line to the British throne. Kensington Palace say mother and child are doing well. https://t.co/p3BlsdYI9Y https://t.co/1WjgZYiRRh

For one, take a look at the parchment Tony is sporting here. It looks like old mate has smudged some Sharpie across a piece of white plastic.

sky news
The only reason I know this is because Tony showed up to the 2015 birth of Princess Charlotte and I personally asked for his official town crier credentials. This is what he showed me.

I just spoke to Tony Appleton (fake town crier) and he showed me this. Kensington Palace are just like *shrug*
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

I just spoke to Tony Appleton (fake town crier) and he showed me this. Kensington Palace are just like *shrug*

It didn't stop the global media going totally troppo for Tony back then either. He showed up on TV screens and front pages around the world.

Leon Neal / AFP / Getty Images

But again, look at the absolute state of his "official proclamation" parchment, which featured "circle for correct choice" options.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

By the way, if you want to book Tony for all your royal heralding needs, you can find him on Twitter.

The 81-year-old has even published an autobiography called Now or Never, which no doubt covers his passion for swimming.

Just done ✅ 80 lengths at Reflections swimming club
Tony Appleton @lordofgreatbadd

Just done ✅ 80 lengths at Reflections swimming club

He also loves a vino with the boys while wearing a NASA jacket.

We have So much wino
Tony Appleton @lordofgreatbadd

We have So much wino

So just to recap: The town crier has a name. That name is Tony Appleton. And no, Tony is not Britain's official royal proclaimer.

Ready to start work
Tony Appleton @lordofgreatbadd

Ready to start work

So next time you see him on the TV or in your social media feed – likely to be next month for the Harry-Meghan royal wedding – its worth remembering he's just a guy horsing around.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images
You got that, world media? Otherwise I'll be over here laughing at your weird assumptions about British people.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images


Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

