The BBC Has Apologised After Using Old Footage Of Boris Johnson Laying A Wreath

The BBC blamed a "production error" for showing the old footage, as opposed to recent footage of him apparently making an error.

Mark Di Stefano
Less than 24 hours after Boris Johnson was criticised for mis-laying a wreath, the BBC has apologised for running old footage of him on Remembrance Day on its flagship TV morning programme.

Yesterday, Johnson, along with leaders from the main political parties, laid wreaths at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance.

Johnson placed his wreath in a different direction to the other leaders. It was quickly picked up by the Daily Mirror, which ran a story criticising the prime minister for laying his wreath "upside down".

During broadcast coverage on Monday morning, BBC Breakfast didn't show footage of Johnson laying the wreath yesterday. Instead, it showed footage of him three years ago.

The error was picked up by LBC producer Ava Evans, who pointed out the BBC was showing footage from 2016.

Ava-Santina @AvaSantina

BBC Breakfast @BBCBreakfast

On Monday morning, BBC issued a statement: "This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error."

