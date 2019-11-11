The BBC Has Apologised After Using Old Footage Of Boris Johnson Laying A Wreath

Less than 24 hours after Boris Johnson was criticised for mis-laying a wreath, the BBC has apologised for running old footage of him on Remembrance Day on its flagship TV morning programme. BBC One Yesterday, Johnson, along with leaders from the main political parties, laid wreaths at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance. BBC One Johnson placed his wreath in a different direction to the other leaders. It was quickly picked up by the Daily Mirror, which ran a story criticising the prime minister for laying his wreath "upside down". BBC One During broadcast coverage on Monday morning, BBC Breakfast didn't show footage of Johnson laying the wreath yesterday. Instead, it showed footage of him three years ago. BBC The error was picked up by LBC producer Ava Evans, who pointed out the BBC was showing footage from 2016. Ava-Santina @AvaSantina Slide One is Boris Johnson, yesterday, laying a wreath upside down on the Cenotaph Slide Two is the footage BBC News are rolling with this morning - bizarrely, it's from 2016. 09:00 AM - 11 Nov 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite BBC Breakfast @BBCBreakfast This morning on the programme we incorrectly used footage from a Remembrance Day service that was not filmed yesterday. This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error. 10:39 AM - 11 Nov 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite On Monday morning, BBC issued a statement: "This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error." BBC