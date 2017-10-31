The highest-paid journalist at the BBC has slagged off the Today programme's "Thought for the Day", saying it's "inappropriate" and often "deeply, deeply boring".

The segment airs around 7:45am each morning on BBC Radio 4's agenda-setting news and current affairs show, featuring key figures of the world's major religions delivering thoughts on a newsworthy topic in under three minutes.

John Humphrys, the Today programme's most senior presenter, criticised the religious segment in a major interview with his colleagues in the latest issue of the Radio Times.

“It seems to me inappropriate that Today should broadcast nearly three minutes of uninterrupted religion, given that rather more than half our population have no religion at all," Humprys told the magazine.

He said the segment was often "deeply, deeply boring" and disrupted the show.

"When you’re presenting it, how many times have you said to yourself, 'Dear God, we’ve got to cut a really fascinating programme short because we’re now going to hear somebody tell us that Jesus was really nice, and the world could be a better place if we all…' You know… Oh God."

Humphrys's comments come as the Today programme prepares to mark 60 years on air and questions continue to mount about the editorial direction of the morning news show under new editor Sarah Sands.

