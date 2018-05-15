BBC News Is Completely Dominating "News" Results Right Now And Google Is Trying To Fix It

Just days after Google announced changes to Google News in an effort to fight fake news, the global search giant has revealed it's working to fix a problem which has seen BBC News articles come to completely dominate "news" results in the UK.

Last week, the website Indivigital noticed that British searches for the term "news" in Google News returned a flood of BBC News articles. Four days ago, every single result in the top 50 was a BBC News article, with 97 of the top 100 coming from the British broadcaster.

By Monday morning, 48 of the top 50 were BBC News, with only one Liverpool Echo article about Premier League footballer Mo Salah and a Daily Express article about Brexit making the search engine's top results.



It's an issue that appears confined to the UK. Similar searches for "news" within Google News delivered more than a dozen different sources for US-based users over the last few days.

BuzzFeed News alerted Google to what was happening over the weekend. Yesterday, a spokesperson acknowledged it had a problem.

"Wherever we show news on Google, our aim is to provide a wide range of quality views and information from a diversity of publishers," the Google spokesperson said. "We are aware of this issue and working to improve the experience for our users in the UK.”

