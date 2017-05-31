Sections

The Deputy Prime Minister Just Gave A Confusing Answer About War, Murder And Joining The Army

Here's the full transcript.

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

In a press conference outside Parliament House on Thursday, deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said people who want to "murder" are "evil people" before going on suggest those who want conflict should "join the army".

Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

Joyce was asked about former prime minister Tony Abbott's proposal for special "terror courts" which would be set-up to deal with foreign fighters returning from Iraq and Syria.

The deputy prime minister responded to a journalist's question by saying that it was a "question for the attorney general" before adding that people who want to murder are "evil".

Here's the full answer:

Ah, well, you know it’s a question for the attorney general. I think that we’ve got very strong anti-terrorism laws. If people want to break the law they’ll suffer the consequences, and you know, people coming back from engagement overseas obviously means that they were overseas trying to murder people, and murdering is against the law, and if you want to go overseas and murder other people, um well you’re an evil person, and if what you really want to do is be involved in a conflict then join the Australian Army and do it legally.

Here's the audio, the answer starts at 1:33.

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With AUNews