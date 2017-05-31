The Deputy Prime Minister Just Gave A Confusing Answer About War, Murder And Joining The Army

In a press conference outside Parliament House on Thursday, deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce said people who want to "murder" are "evil people" before going on suggest those who want conflict should "join the army".

Joyce was asked about former prime minister Tony Abbott's proposal for special "terror courts" which would be set-up to deal with foreign fighters returning from Iraq and Syria.

The deputy prime minister responded to a journalist's question by saying that it was a "question for the attorney general" before adding that people who want to murder are "evil".

Here's the full answer: