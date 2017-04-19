People Are Freaking Out About Australia's Crackdown On Foreign Workers

Facebook

Unlike most of Turnbull's videos, which are viewed by about 20,000 people, the 457 visa video had been seen by more than 650,000 people at the time of publishing, attracting thousands of shares and comments.

Turnbull's video was helped along by anxious foreigners tagging their friends in the comments or sharing the video straight into their Facebook feed. It has become the prime minister's most viewed Facebook video.