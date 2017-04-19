Sections

People Are Freaking Out About Australia's Crackdown On Foreign Workers

"... some are confused and some are worried they're going to have to go home a lot sooner than they planned."

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Within 24 hours of prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's surprise Facebook announcement that Australia was abolishing the 457 category of temporary foreign worker visa, the video was already a hit.

Unlike most of Turnbull's videos, which are viewed by about 20,000 people, the 457 visa video had been seen by more than 650,000 people at the time of publishing, attracting thousands of shares and comments.

Turnbull's video was helped along by anxious foreigners tagging their friends in the comments or sharing the video straight into their Facebook feed. It has become the prime minister's most viewed Facebook video.
Unlike most of Turnbull's videos, which are viewed by about 20,000 people, the 457 visa video had been seen by more than 650,000 people at the time of publishing, attracting thousands of shares and comments.

Turnbull's video was helped along by anxious foreigners tagging their friends in the comments or sharing the video straight into their Facebook feed. It has become the prime minister's most viewed Facebook video.

There were many negative comments criticising Turnbull's announcement, which could impact tens of thousands of people working in Australia.

The decision to replace 457s with two different temporary visa schemes was praised by employer groups and tentatively supported by unions.

But on Facebook the popular comments on the widely shared video seemed to be going one way.

It may have been the fact that Turnbull didn't mention until 39 seconds into the 90 second video that the 457s were not just being abolished but REPLACED with a new scheme.

Many of the news websites in places from where 457 visa holders hail, such as India and Ireland, ran explainers about the news and how it would impact workers.

Websites in India, which supplies a quarter of 457 workers, went in hardest.

Australia is scrapping its temporary worker visa, and Indians will lose out most https://t.co/uAUqB4Kaxa
Quartz @qz

Australia is scrapping its temporary worker visa, and Indians will lose out most https://t.co/uAUqB4Kaxa

Irish journalist Aoife-Grace Moore, who is on a 457 visa in Australia, told BuzzFeed News the reaction to the news was like nothing she'd seen before.

I've been in Australia for 2 years and I have never seen the Irish community here care so much about the news. This… https://t.co/QPkqLRGjqh
aoife-grace moore. @aoifegracemoore

I've been in Australia for 2 years and I have never seen the Irish community here care so much about the news. This… https://t.co/QPkqLRGjqh

"457s are massive for Irish people, especially in Melbourne and Sydney because loads of them work in construction," she said.

"People are unsure how to move forward now that so many jobs have been taken off the list, while some are confused and some are worried they're going to have to go home a lot sooner than they planned."

Among startups, where 457 visas are popular with software developers, there was widespread anger.

Australia taking a step backwards in
Markus Kahlbetzer @mkahlbetzer

Australia taking a step backwards in "Trumpesque" fashion w/ abolishment of the 457 Visa, hopefully reason will prevail in replacement visa

As the dust settled on Wednesday Labor Party analysis of the changes, seen by BuzzFeed News, suggested just 9% of people on 457s would be excluded under the new system.

Considering the 95,000 workers on 457s currently represent less than 1% of the Australian workforce (12 million), this put the 'overhaul' into some perspective.
Considering the 95,000 workers on 457s currently represent less than 1% of the Australian workforce (12 million), this put the "overhaul" into some perspective.

At least far right One Nation senator Pauline Hanson was taking credit for the shock and awe tactics of the 457 announcement.

Looks like Malcolm Turnbull has been reading One Nation 2016 campaign flyers for inspiration. Should I get a speech… https://t.co/m7Kt0KhVy8
Pauline Hanson @PaulineHansonOz

Looks like Malcolm Turnbull has been reading One Nation 2016 campaign flyers for inspiration. Should I get a speech… https://t.co/m7Kt0KhVy8

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

