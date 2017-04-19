People Are Freaking Out About Australia's Crackdown On Foreign Workers

Within 24 hours of prime minister Malcolm Turnbull's surprise Facebook announcement that Australia was abolishing the 457 category of temporary foreign worker visa, the video was already a hit.
There were many negative comments criticising Turnbull's announcement, which could impact tens of thousands of people working in Australia.
The decision to replace 457s with two different temporary visa schemes was praised by employer groups and tentatively supported by unions.
But on Facebook the popular comments on the widely shared video seemed to be going one way.
It may have been the fact that Turnbull didn't mention until 39 seconds into the 90 second video that the 457s were not just being abolished but REPLACED with a new scheme.
Many of the news websites in places from where 457 visa holders hail, such as India and Ireland, ran explainers about the news and how it would impact workers.
Websites in India, which supplies a quarter of 457 workers, went in hardest.
Irish journalist Aoife-Grace Moore, who is on a 457 visa in Australia, told BuzzFeed News the reaction to the news was like nothing she'd seen before.
Among startups, where 457 visas are popular with software developers, there was widespread anger.
As the dust settled on Wednesday Labor Party analysis of the changes, seen by BuzzFeed News, suggested just 9% of people on 457s would be excluded under the new system.
At least far right One Nation senator Pauline Hanson was taking credit for the shock and awe tactics of the 457 announcement.
