Australia Comes To Trump’s Defence On Refugee Ban

A day after Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend the US refugee program and put a temporary ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, foreign minister Julie Bishop was asked about it at a glitzy red carpet event in LA. "We have a very positive relationship with the Trump administration" - @JulieBishopMP speaking at @GDAYUSAofficial… https://t.co/kXC8viJrm5 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) ID: 10420920

“The Australian government will continue to work closely with the Trump administration to ensure we can both implement strong border protection policies,” Bishop said to the Australian press pack at the black tie event.

“We share a common view on many issues so we’ll continue to work very closely with the administration.”

In the last few days western allies have distanced themselves from Trump’s decision.

The UK’s conservative prime minister Theresa May and foreign secretary Boris Johnson have both now criticised the move, the latter characterising it as “divisive and wrong”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau have made their feelings known over the phone and on social media.

#WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) ID: 10421059

But it’s a different story in Australia. Some senior government figures here have even defended the move.



Treasurer Scott Morrison, who has played a key role in militarising Australia’s maritime borders in recent years, defended Trump’s decision on Sydney radio on Monday.

“[The US] had an election and the president has implemented what he said he would do,” Morrison told 2GB.

“How the rest of the world wants to handle [borders] is up to them.”

Morrison said Trump’s move showed the world was “catching up to Australia”.

“Well, the rest of the world would love to have our borders and the way they are secured and the immigration arrangements we have put in place, particularly most recently over the last three or four years.”



“We have got a good history around this and really the rest of the world is catching up to Australia now.”



Later on Monday, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull refused to criticise Trump during a press conference.

“It is not my job as prime minister of Australia to run a commentary on the domestic policies of other countries,” he said.

“We have here in Australia, border security arrangements which are the envy of the world… if others wish to emulate what we’re doing, they’re welcome to do so. But I am not about to run a commentary on other country’s practices.”

Some have questioned whether a deal for the US to take refugees from Australian-run detention centres on Manus Island and Nauru is behind the lack of public criticism from Turnbull and his government ministers. As BuzzFeed News first reported, Turnbull secured the deal in a morning phone call with Trump on Sunday.