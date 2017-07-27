Sections

The Latest Scandal In Aussie Politics Involves A Grown Man Blaming His Mother For Turning Him Into An Italian

Allora.

Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

If you're just catching up on the latest episode of "I'm A Senator With Dual Citizenship...Get Me Out Of Here!", you might have missed the one about the secret Italian who blamed his mother.

tumblr.com

Just to recap, earlier this week, Liberal National resources minister Matt Canavan resigned from Cabinet after claiming to have recently discovered he was a dual Italian citizen.

See, the Australian Constitution makes it pretty clear that you can't be a dual citizen and run for parliament. It was incredibly awkward, then, when two Greens Party senators unknowingly discovered they were dual citizens in recent weeks.When those senators, Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, found out they were Canadian and Kiwi dual citizens respectively, they both resigned from the parliament.Not Canavan, who has decided to stay and fight in the High Court because...
Lukas Coch / AAPIMAGE

See, the Australian Constitution makes it pretty clear that you can't be a dual citizen and run for parliament. It was incredibly awkward, then, when two Greens Party senators unknowingly discovered they were dual citizens in recent weeks.

When those senators, Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, found out they were Canadian and Kiwi dual citizens respectively, they both resigned from the parliament.

Not Canavan, who has decided to stay and fight in the High Court because...

...his mother, Maria Canavan (below) apparently applied for dual Italian citizenship for her 25-year-old son in 2006 without him knowing.

Canavan's story about Mamma Maria filling out all the forms and lodging them with the Italian consulate in Australia has merely added to the confusion about what actually happened. Could Mamma Maria have signed the papers on her boy's behalf? Did Canavan sign them and then fuhgettaboutit? Or does the Italian Consulate accept unsigned documents when granting citizenship?Canavan won't release the documents that would show whether or not the citizenship application had been signed.
Canavan's story about Mamma Maria filling out all the forms and lodging them with the Italian consulate in Australia has merely added to the confusion about what actually happened.

Could Mamma Maria have signed the papers on her boy's behalf? Did Canavan sign them and then fuhgettaboutit? Or does the Italian Consulate accept unsigned documents when granting citizenship?

Canavan won't release the documents that would show whether or not the citizenship application had been signed.

The first time Matteo Canavan threw his mother under the bus was on Tuesday at a press conference, telling reporters "mamma mia!*"

Sonia Kohlbacher / AAPIMAGE

It reminded a lot of people of that time Australian cricketer Shane Warne was pinged for taking a banned weight loss drug and blamed his mother.

youtube.com

An iconic Australian moment.

Soon after, Canavan tweeted a statement, again, placing the blame at the foot of his poor mother.

Matthew Canavan @mattjcan

Like c'mon paisan, you were 25 at the time! You don't talk to her about this stuff?!

United Artists

On Thursday, Canavan called a press conference after it emerged that a decade's worth of Italian mail addressed to him had reportedly been piling up at Maria Canavan's home.

Barrie Cassidy @barriecassidy

On a dodgy Periscope feed, Canavan blamed his mother for a THIRD TIME, telling reporters he never knew about the mail, and "my Mum acted in what she thought was my best interest."

pscp.tv

Eh, scusi?

Paramount Pictures

Canavan continues to say the citizenship was taken out without his consent and claims to have legal advice which shows that he's not in breach of the Constitution.

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has remained enraged, not only because Canavan has refused to resign - like his two party colleagues - but for the treatment of Canavan's mother.

David Moir / AAPIMAGE

Di Natale said of Canavan's excuse: “If you’re a genuine Italian, if you’re a real Italian you never blame your mum for anything. I know that."

media.giphy.com

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

