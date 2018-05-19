 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

All The Flowergirls And Pages At The Royal Wedding Will Break You

Princess Charlotte ftw.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Reporter

All eyes were rightly fixed on Prince Harry (now the Duke of Sussex) and Meghan Markle (now Duchess of Sussex) at the royal wedding on Saturday.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

But you may have missed the royal kids!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

There was Princess Charlotte *waves* being brought in by her mother, with Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney bringing in the other little bridesmaids.

Jane Barlow / AFP / Getty Images

Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer was a pageboy and also gave everyone a wave.

Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

He had hitched a ride to the church with Princess Charlotte.

Chris Jackson / AFP / Getty Images
Advertisement

Hey kids!

Andrew Matthews / PA Wire/PA Images

Then there was Brian and John Mulroney, the sons of Markle's friend, who came with the bride.

Ian West / PA Wire/PA Images

And were the lucky ones to help her down the aisle!

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images


Mark Di Stefano is a media and politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App