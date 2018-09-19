A Former Australian Diplomat Won't Comment On Claims From A Jailed Trump Aide That He Acted As A US Spy

An Australian diplomat who reportedly played a major role in kickstarting the Trump-Russia probe has repeatedly refused to answer questions about his interactions with former Trump aide George Papadopoulos, saying that revealing anything about the episode would not be in "Australia's national interest".

On Wednesday morning, BuzzFeed News asked Alexander Downer, the former high commissioner to the UK, for his reaction to Papadopolous's claims that Downer was acting as a spy when they met.



"It’s not in Australia’s national interest that I get involved in this debate, and I’m not prepared to," Downer told BuzzFeed News outside the central London headquarters of the BBC, where he was doing a radio interview. "I’m not getting involved in American politics."



According to the New York Times, Downer told US authorities that he met with Papadopolous at a London wine bar in May 2016, where, it's claimed, Papadopolous told Downer that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Downer reportedly passed on this information to the Australian government, which then passed it to US authorities. This was one of the factors that sparked the FBI investigation into potential links between Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

Papadopoulos, who was earlier this month sentenced to 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI, has turned his attention to publicly bashing Downer. He has posted nine tweets about Downer in 12 days, accusing the former high commissioner of spying and secretly recording their conversation.

