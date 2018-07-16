Alex Salmond And Russia Today Misled Viewers Over "Audience" Tweets

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond misled viewers by not disclosing that a series of audience tweets and questions for his political TV show on the Kremlin-backed RT channel were sent by people connected with the show, according to the UK's broadcast regulator Ofcom.

Weeks after the regulator launched a series of investigations into new coverage from RT, previously known as Russia Today, Ofcom handed down a report into an embarrassing incident on the very first episode of Salmond's chat show.

In November last year, news outlets cast doubt on the authenticity of the tweets aired during Salmond's feedback segment, which featured him fielding softball questions from members of the public.

At the start of the show, Salmond told viewers: "Each week I’ll be reading out your tweets and your emails so please get in touch."

But In a report released on Monday, Ofcom found that four of the six tweets used in the programme "were sent by people connected either directly or indirectly to the production of the programme or to the presenter in some way."



One was from a "friend of the cameraman and not someone know to Mr Salmond" and was submitted "verbally". After seeing the question got to air, he posted it on his Twitter account.

Another was "from someone who happened to know Mr Salmond through a previous employment relationship" who had submitted a question in a letter to Salmond. He'd asked for the question to be "attributed to his Twitter account, for which he used a pseudonym".