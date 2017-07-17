Sections

People Were Shook When This Photo Emerged Of Agro In A One Nation Hat

We checked.

Posted on
Mark Di Stefano
Mark Di Stefano
BuzzFeed News Political Editor, Australia

Everyone remembers Agro right?! The rude puppet who hosted Cartoon Connection, delivering a generation of kids their cartoons.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 7 / Via youtube.com

He was a poor role model, but an iconic figure in the history of Australian TV.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Channel 7

Well people were a little startled when Agro popped up wearing a One Nation hat over the weekend.

Agro supports One Nation? Huge if true.
Alice Workman @workmanalice

Agro supports One Nation? Huge if true.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Had the carpet-headed puppet taken a hardline stance against Muslim immigration and joined Pauline Hanson?!

Everyone loves Agro, the lovable puppet host of Cartoon Connection *5 minutes later* We regret to inform you Agro i… https://t.co/w8Q0Fct7gE
Andrew Brown @AndrewBrownAU

Everyone loves Agro, the lovable puppet host of Cartoon Connection *5 minutes later* We regret to inform you Agro i… https://t.co/w8Q0Fct7gE

Reply Retweet Favorite

We checked it out. BuzzFeed News spoke to One Nation Queensland candidate Rodney Hansen, who said he met Agro at the recent Caboolture markets.

Facebook: pg

Hansen said Agro's handler Jamie Dunn was at the markets doing some promotions and "we just hit him up for a photo and he put on the hat".

"Later on in the day, I'm pretty sure he posed with the local LNP candidate," Hansen told BuzzFeed News.

Asked if Agro would be voting for One Nation at the upcoming Queensland election, Hansen said it was more like the puppet was a "swing voter".

According to Brisbane's 98.9FM, Agro's handler Dunn is currently on holiday and was not available for comment.
Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

"Later on in the day, I'm pretty sure he posed with the local LNP candidate," Hansen told BuzzFeed News.

Asked if Agro would be voting for One Nation at the upcoming Queensland election, Hansen said it was more like the puppet was a "swing voter".

According to Brisbane's 98.9FM, Agro's handler Dunn is currently on holiday and was not available for comment.

So Agro hasn't joined One Nation. Though, at least one person on Twitter came up with this prediction back in April:

"Agro wins preselection for One Nation in marginal QLD seat" - least surprising headline in the next month
louise menchies @dunkingdad

"Agro wins preselection for One Nation in marginal QLD seat" - least surprising headline in the next month

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

