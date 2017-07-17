People Were Shook When This Photo Emerged Of Agro In A One Nation Hat

Everyone remembers Agro right?! The rude puppet who hosted Cartoon Connection, delivering a generation of kids their cartoons.
He was a poor role model, but an iconic figure in the history of Australian TV.
Well people were a little startled when Agro popped up wearing a One Nation hat over the weekend.
Had the carpet-headed puppet taken a hardline stance against Muslim immigration and joined Pauline Hanson?!
We checked it out. BuzzFeed News spoke to One Nation Queensland candidate Rodney Hansen, who said he met Agro at the recent Caboolture markets.
Hansen said Agro's handler Jamie Dunn was at the markets doing some promotions and "we just hit him up for a photo and he put on the hat".
So Agro hasn't joined One Nation. Though, at least one person on Twitter came up with this prediction back in April:
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
