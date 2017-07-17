People Were Shook When This Photo Emerged Of Agro In A One Nation Hat

Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images

"Later on in the day, I'm pretty sure he posed with the local LNP candidate," Hansen told BuzzFeed News.

Asked if Agro would be voting for One Nation at the upcoming Queensland election, Hansen said it was more like the puppet was a "swing voter".

According to Brisbane's 98.9FM, Agro's handler Dunn is currently on holiday and was not available for comment.