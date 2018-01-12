A Former BBC Presenter Says She Was Dropped From "Today" Because Of The Leaked John Humphrys Remarks

A former presenter has accused the BBC of double standards after she was dumped from an appearance on the Today programme ahead of the leak of a damaging conversation involving host John Humphrys.



Miriam O'Reilly, the former host of BBC's Countryfile, told BuzzFeed News she was due to appear on the programme on Friday morning to speak about gender pay issues at the BBC, until she told a producer she had heard the tape of Humphrys' reported remarks. The BBC has told BuzzFeed News it often makes changes to contributor lineups before broadcast.

On Thursday night, the Sun and Times newspapers obtained the leaked transcript of Humphrys, the highest-paid presenter of Radio 4's flagship news programme, having a disparaging conversation with BBC North America editor Jon Sopel about their colleague Carrie Gracie's demand for equal pay.

"I could save you the trouble as I could volunteer that I’ve handed over already more than you fucking earn, but I’m still left with more than anybody else and that seems to me to be entirely just – something like that would do it?” Humphrys, who earns more than £600,000, reportedly joked to Sopel, who earns up to £250,000.

The conversation reportedly took place before a segment on Monday morning after Gracie – also a guest presenter on the programme that morning – had published a bombshell letter accusing BBC management of running a "secretive and illegal" pay culture and "breaking equality law", and quit as China editor.

O'Reilly said her appearance on Today on Friday was "all confirmed" and she was having a final briefing with the producer on Thursday "when I said I had heard the tape".

"Less than five minutes later he came back and said something like because of the nature of news he would have to rearrange my interview for another day, perhaps Saturday [when Humphrys does not present the show]," she added.

Earlier this week, BBC management said staff who expressed opinions about Gracie's letter and the gender pay "crisis" at the broadcaster would be excluded from presenting on the issue.

It led to BBC Woman's Hour host Jane Garvey sitting out for a segment on her own programme, while Radio 4 host Winifred Robinson was taken off air because of a tweet backing Gracie.

On Friday morning, Garvey tweeted to say she was heading to work at the "Department of Mixed Messages, formerly known as the BBC".