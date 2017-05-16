13 Things That Are Only Relatable If You Have A Vagina

Maritsa Patrinos / BuzzFeed

Don't worry, gynecologists say it's safe to sleep with a tampon in overnight — just use the least absorbent tampon you can, and don't forget about it.

Plus, TSS is actually very rare (when it was most prevalent, in 1980, the rate was 6-12 per 100,000 menstruating women, but by 1986 it dropped to 1 in 100,000 menstruating women). Still, it's a life-threatening complication of a bacterial infection (usually Staphylococcus aureus or group A streptococcus) with symptoms like a high fever, vomiting, and a rash — so it makes sense to be terrified of it.