Serena Williams Confirmed That Meghan Markle Is An "Amazing" Friend And Human Being

If Meghan Markle and Serena Williams' friendship seems rock solid to the outside observer, that's because it is. The tennis player and G.O.A.T. confirmed as much recently, when opening up about close relationship.

She also casually shared that Meghan brought then-four-month-old baby Archie along when the royal came to watch Serena play at the US Open this past September.

"She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn't have done that," Serena said.

"It just kind of goes to show you what an amazing person that she is, and that's just one of the many things that she does for me," she added.