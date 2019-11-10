Serena Williams Confirmed That Meghan Markle Is An "Amazing" Friend And Human Being

If Meghan Markle and Serena Williams' friendship seems rock solid to the outside observer, that's because it is. The tennis player and G.O.A.T. confirmed as much recently, when opening up about close relationship.
Serena, who of course attended Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, called her BFF "the strongest—literally the strongest —person I know, and the nicest, sweetest," when talking to Access Hollywood.
She also casually shared that Meghan brought then-four-month-old baby Archie along when the royal came to watch Serena play at the US Open this past September.
"She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night, and I probably couldn't have done that," Serena said.
"It just kind of goes to show you what an amazing person that she is, and that's just one of the many things that she does for me," she added.
Serena then talked about how Meghan is the exact kind of friend you'd want in a time of crisis, saying, "I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset — she's always there. Doesn't matter what she's going through, she just sets time away, and she's just so amazing."
We should all be lucky enough to have a friend like that in our lives.