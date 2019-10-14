TV and Movies

A "Game Of Thrones" Director Was Bold Enough To Agree That The Final Season Was "Rushed"

He agrees with the fans.

Marissa G. Muller
Marissa G. Muller
BuzzFeed Staff

It's been five months since the final episode of Game of Thrones aired but, no, we are not done talking about the show yet. In the wake of the finale, 1.7 million fans have signed a petition demanding a rewrite of Season 8 — much to Sophie Turner's annoyance.

HBO

Now, one Game of Thrones director has dared to defend many fans' opinions of the final season. While he didn't call for a rewrite, Neil Marshall — who helmed two episodes, including S2's "Blackwater" and S4's "The Watchers on the Wall," which was nominated for an Emmy — has sided with disappointed fans.

HBO

He agrees that the final season was "rushed," and told Metro he would have done things differently.

HBO

“Inevitably, I would’ve taken a different approach to directing,” he said.

HBO

“One of the greatest experiences I had with working on both those episodes was that they were so open to bringing my ideas, particularly about battle scenes and how battles worked. I would’ve definitely added my strategy and knowledge to that.”

He also shared, “I kind of agree with a lot of the criticism that it was really rushed. Everyone ended up where they were meant to end up but they got there in a little bit of a rush in the end.”

HBO

Neil isn't the only Game of Thrones affiliate to offer his own honest take on the final season. Even Isaac Hempstead Wright, the actor behind Bran Stark, has said that he thought the final episode was a "joke script."

HBO

“I genuinely thought... [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne,” he told Entertainment Weekly, adding, “‘Not everyone will be happy. It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off... There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts."

Oh well. We'll always have seasons 1-7.

HBO

