A "Game Of Thrones" Director Was Bold Enough To Agree That The Final Season Was "Rushed"

It's been five months since the final episode of Game of Thrones aired but, no, we are not done talking about the show yet. In the wake of the finale, 1.7 million fans have signed a petition demanding a rewrite of Season 8 — much to Sophie Turner's annoyance.
Now, one Game of Thrones director has dared to defend many fans' opinions of the final season. While he didn't call for a rewrite, Neil Marshall — who helmed two episodes, including S2's "Blackwater" and S4's "The Watchers on the Wall," which was nominated for an Emmy — has sided with disappointed fans.
He agrees that the final season was "rushed," and told Metro he would have done things differently.
“Inevitably, I would’ve taken a different approach to directing,” he said.
He also shared, “I kind of agree with a lot of the criticism that it was really rushed. Everyone ended up where they were meant to end up but they got there in a little bit of a rush in the end.”
Neil isn't the only Game of Thrones affiliate to offer his own honest take on the final season. Even Isaac Hempstead Wright, the actor behind Bran Stark, has said that he thought the final episode was a "joke script."