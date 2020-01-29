Celebrity

Here Are The Celebs Who Will Be Blessing Us With Their Presence At The Oscars This Year

There's no host but plenty of presenters.

The Oscars are almost upon us. This Feb. 9, the 92nd Academy Awards is airing on ABC and, when it does, there will be no shortage of celebrities in the room.

The show just started rolling out the names of this year's presenters and the list is already quite stacked. Below, take a look at the celebs who will be not only attending, but taking the stage as well:

Timothée Chalamet

Will Ferrell

Mindy Kaling

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Mahershala Ali

Mark Ruffalo

Gal Gadot

Olivia Colman

Regina King

Kelly Marie Tran

Rami Malek

Who else would you like to see at the show? Let us know in the comments below.

