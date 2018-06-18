14 New Paperbacks You Should Toss In Your Beach Bag

When a group of kids become separated from their parents on a trip to Central America, the dream vacation turns into a nightmare. Meloy has written a number of books that are quite perfect on the sentence level, but in this novel you may not get to savor her words because the pacing becomes thrillingly frenetic as the panic sets in.

Get it from Amazon for $14.87, Barnes and Noble for $16, or a local bookseller through IndieBound.