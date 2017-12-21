15 Stories About Justice That Outraged Us In 2017

A 15-Year-Old Says He Was Beaten And Called Racial Slurs, But The Police Won't Call It A Hate Crime — Albert Samaha
A Murder In Berkeley Gave The Alt-Right Its Perfect Perp — Jessica Testa
Here's What Happens When Someone Burns Down Your Mosque — Hannah Allam
Detective Guevara's Witnesses — Melissa Segura
Racist Vandalism In Oregon Is Pulling Residents Into A Free Speech Fight — Albert Samaha, Talal Ansari, and Mike Hayes
Inside The Pied Piper Of R&B's "Cult" — Jim DeRogatis
A College Student Admitted To Groping Sleeping Women, But He Might Avoid Prison Time — Tyler Kingkade
A Prescription For Violence — Rosalind Adams
This Teen Troll Fled To The US For Political Asylum. Now He's Stuck In A Detention Center. — Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
She Said A Powerful Congressman Harassed Her. Here’s Why You Didn’t Hear Her Story. — Paul McLeod and Lissandra Villa
How Accusing A Powerful Man of Rape Drove A College Student To Suicide — Katie J.M. Baker
From Russia With Blood — Heidi Blake, Tom Warren, Richard Holmes, Jason Leopold, Jane Bradley, and Alex Campbell
Marisa Carroll is the deputy national editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Marisa Carroll at marisa.carroll@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.