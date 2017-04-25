We Used That Viral FaceApp On 13 Politicians And It Will Make You Say Nope

You've probably heard that Prime Minister Theresa May announced last week that she would call an early general election on June 8.

You may also have heard of FaceApp, a smartphone app which lets people upload pictures of themselves or others and change their appearance. The app went viral and has taken over social media this week.

So obviously we took the two unrelated events and brought them together. What did we find? Nightmares, mostly.

1. Jeremy Corbyn