We Used That Viral FaceApp On 13 Politicians And It Will Make You Say Nope

You've probably heard that Prime Minister Theresa May announced last week that she would call an early general election on June 8.
You may also have heard of FaceApp, a smartphone app which lets people upload pictures of themselves or others and change their appearance. The app went viral and has taken over social media this week.
So obviously we took the two unrelated events and brought them together. What did we find? Nightmares, mostly.
1. Jeremy Corbyn
2. Theresa May
3. Tim Farron
4. Paul Nuttall
5. Ed Miliband
6. Nick Clegg
7. Philip Hammond
8. Tony Blair
9. David Cameron
10. Yvette Cooper
11. George Osborne
12. Nigel Farage
13. Nicola Sturgeon
Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.