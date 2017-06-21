This MP Told Other MPs To Get Their Skates On So The Queen Wouldn't Miss Ascot

MPs laughed in the House of Commons as Dennis Skinner shouted “get your skates on, the first race is at half past two” during the state opening of parliament.

Skiner jokingly told his fellow parliamentarians to quickly follow the Gentleman Usher of the Black Rod to the House of Lords for the Queen's Speech so she could go to Royal Ascot.

The speech was initially meant to take place on Monday but was pushed back to Wednesday by Downing Street, which meant the Queen risked missing part of the horse racing event.