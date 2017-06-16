To mark a year since Jo Cox was killed, MPs from all parties have been posting on social media and attending events to remember the Labour MP and send thoughts to her family
The 41-year-old who had been an MP for just over a year, was murdered in a street in her Batley & Spen constituency by a far-right sympathiser on 16 June 2016.
MPs have been attending events as part of the Great Get Together, a project put together by the Jo Cox foundation which will be aiming to bring communities together around the country
The parliamentarians were also remembering Cox by sharing some of her most powerful quotes, and urging people to remind themselves that they have more in common with others than they may think
