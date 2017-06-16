Sections

Politics

MPs Are Paying Tribute Jo Cox, One Year After Her Death

"We have far more in common with each other than things that divide us."

Posted on
Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

To mark a year since Jo Cox was killed, MPs from all parties have been posting on social media and attending events to remember the Labour MP and send thoughts to her family

The 41-year-old who had been an MP for just over a year, was murdered in a street in her Batley & Spen constituency by a far-right sympathiser on 16 June 2016.

Remembering our Jo today & everyday. #moreincommon @BigGetTogether
Debbie Abrahams @Debbie_abrahams

Remembering our Jo today & everyday. #moreincommon @BigGetTogether

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remembering my friend & colleague Jo Cox today. Her memory, her values & her spirit shine brighter than ever. #lovelikeJo #MoreInCommon
Lucy Powell MP @LucyMPowell

Remembering my friend & colleague Jo Cox today. Her memory, her values & her spirit shine brighter than ever. #lovelikeJo #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
A year on, the amazing legacy of Jo Cox still reflects the passionate and committed life she led. We truly have #MoreInCommon
Tim Farron @timfarron

A year on, the amazing legacy of Jo Cox still reflects the passionate and committed life she led. We truly have #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remembering the brave, humane, generous Jo Cox today. Sending love to Brendan, his children and the whole family. #MoreInCommon
Ed Miliband @Ed_Miliband

Remembering the brave, humane, generous Jo Cox today. Sending love to Brendan, his children and the whole family. #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thinking of beautiful Jo and her incredible, brave family more than ever today #MoreInCommon #LoveLikeJo
Paula Sherriff MP @paulasherriff

Thinking of beautiful Jo and her incredible, brave family more than ever today #MoreInCommon #LoveLikeJo

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm still upset that the incredible Jo Cox is gone, but determined that she'll never be forgotten. #JoCox… https://t.co/pLhE3HYQpQ
Alison Thewliss @alisonthewliss

I'm still upset that the incredible Jo Cox is gone, but determined that she'll never be forgotten. #JoCox… https://t.co/pLhE3HYQpQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
1 year ago today, we lost one of our brightest stars, and @HouseofCommons, @UKLabour & the country are poorer without her #MoreInCommon
Imran Hussain MP @Imran_HussainMP

1 year ago today, we lost one of our brightest stars, and @HouseofCommons, @UKLabour & the country are poorer without her #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Today we remember our compassionate, brave and inspirational colleague and friend, Jo Cox #MoreInCommon
Seema Kennedy @SeemaKennedy

Today we remember our compassionate, brave and inspirational colleague and friend, Jo Cox #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remembering my colleague #JoCox who was murdered for her beliefs and the legacy of hope and kindness she left
Ann Coffey @anncoffey_mp

Remembering my colleague #JoCox who was murdered for her beliefs and the legacy of hope and kindness she left

Reply Retweet Favorite
❤️ https://t.co/T3TD4nKMLs
AnnaTurleyMP @annaturley

❤️ https://t.co/T3TD4nKMLs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Poignant day for our community as we remember friend and colleague, the wonderful, luminous Jo Cox killed a year ag… https://t.co/qEaigIMO9z
Tracy Brabin @TracyBrabin

Poignant day for our community as we remember friend and colleague, the wonderful, luminous Jo Cox killed a year ag… https://t.co/qEaigIMO9z

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thinking of @JoCoxFoundation 's family today. Rest in peace lovely Jo x
Heidi Allen @heidiallen75

Thinking of @JoCoxFoundation 's family today. Rest in peace lovely Jo x

Reply Retweet Favorite
Very much thinking of you @MrBrendanCox, the kids and all of your family today #MoreInCommon https://t.co/gKiby5fmxp
Chuka Umunna @ChukaUmunna

Very much thinking of you @MrBrendanCox, the kids and all of your family today #MoreInCommon https://t.co/gKiby5fmxp

Reply Retweet Favorite
Melanie Onn MP @OnnMel

Reply Retweet Favorite
Hard to believe this horrific incident was a year ago today. Politics has not got better since and we miss Jo badly… https://t.co/vqsUHwU11s
Johnny Mercer MP @JohnnyMercerUK

Hard to believe this horrific incident was a year ago today. Politics has not got better since and we miss Jo badly… https://t.co/vqsUHwU11s

Reply Retweet Favorite
Her smile. The bubbly way she said
Richard Burden MP @RichardBurdenMP

Her smile. The bubbly way she said "Hi". Her energy, principles & commitment. Things I remember about Jo Cox today… https://t.co/8Co4M3KQvC

Reply Retweet Favorite
Quite agree - a remarkable wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend & MP https://t.co/3qY3g6p0cZ
Nicky Morgan MP @NickyMorgan01

Quite agree - a remarkable wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend & MP https://t.co/3qY3g6p0cZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
#MoreInCommon ❤
Alison McGovern @Alison_McGovern

#MoreInCommon ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remembering Jo today - & thanking Jo's family & friends for strength not just to keep Jo's words alive, but make th… https://t.co/o6Oi8iadJk
Yvette Cooper @YvetteCooperMP

Remembering Jo today - & thanking Jo's family & friends for strength not just to keep Jo's words alive, but make th… https://t.co/o6Oi8iadJk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Last time I saw Jo was at a party she organised,next time I was due to see her was a party she organised. She'd love us all getting together
Jess Phillips @jessphillips

Last time I saw Jo was at a party she organised,next time I was due to see her was a party she organised. She'd love us all getting together

Reply Retweet Favorite

MPs have been attending events as part of the Great Get Together, a project put together by the Jo Cox foundation which will be aiming to bring communities together around the country

Facebook / Martyn Day / Via Facebook: MartynDaySNP
Proudly wearing my #MoreInCommon sticker ready for @great_together events tomorrow in Cardiff West
Kevin Brennan @KevinBrennanMP

Proudly wearing my #MoreInCommon sticker ready for @great_together events tomorrow in Cardiff West

Reply Retweet Favorite
Honoured to stand together with @stmarks_academy, @MsLPeterkin and @Petebrierley to remember @JoCoxFoundation for t… https://t.co/BcYomOnWWI
Siobhain McDonagh MP @Siobhain_MP

Honoured to stand together with @stmarks_academy, @MsLPeterkin and @Petebrierley to remember @JoCoxFoundation for t… https://t.co/BcYomOnWWI

Reply Retweet Favorite
Our @great_together team at #Cardiff Central station this morning giving out cakes & information about this weekend… https://t.co/LvcNgEXbtM
Jo Stevens @JoStevensLabour

Our @great_together team at #Cardiff Central station this morning giving out cakes & information about this weekend… https://t.co/LvcNgEXbtM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Come and join us for a charity coffee morning at the Three Trees in CW #GreatGetTogether @JoCoxFoundation 11am-1pm
Caroline Spelman @spelmanc

Come and join us for a charity coffee morning at the Three Trees in CW #GreatGetTogether @JoCoxFoundation 11am-1pm

Reply Retweet Favorite
Great to join @annamcmorrin @JoStevensLabour @great_together this morning handing out goodies to commuters!… https://t.co/x0AWDkbHaf
Stephen Doughty @SDoughtyMP

Great to join @annamcmorrin @JoStevensLabour @great_together this morning handing out goodies to commuters!… https://t.co/x0AWDkbHaf

Reply Retweet Favorite
#GreatGetTogether at our Wath office - all welcome
John Healey MP @JohnHealey_MP

#GreatGetTogether at our Wath office - all welcome

Reply Retweet Favorite

The parliamentarians were also remembering Cox by sharing some of her most powerful quotes, and urging people to remind themselves that they have more in common with others than they may think

Facebook / Amber Rudd / Via Facebook: amberruddofficial
Today marks 1 year since the tragic murder of our colleague & sister Jo Cox. We won't forget her words #moreincommon
Helen Goodman @HelenGoodmanMP

Today marks 1 year since the tragic murder of our colleague & sister Jo Cox. We won't forget her words #moreincommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Remembering the wonderful Jo Cox today.
Jeff Smith @JeffSmithetc

Remembering the wonderful Jo Cox today. "We have far more in common with each other than things that divide us"

Reply Retweet Favorite
For Jo x #MoreInCommon
Carolyn Harris @carolynharris24

For Jo x #MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Facebook / Paul Blomfield / Via Facebook: paulblomfieldmp


#MoreInCommon
Diana Johnson @DianaJohnsonMP

#MoreInCommon

Reply Retweet Favorite

Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

