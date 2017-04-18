Theresa May Is Seeking An Early General Election On 8 June

Theresa May will ask MPs to clear the way for an early general election on 8 June in a dramatic reversal of her repeated assertions that she would not go to the country before May 2020.



In a surprise announcement outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning, the prime minister said she would move a motion in the Commons on Wednesday, which will require a two thirds majority to pass.

The election will effectively be a second referendum on Brexit. Throwing down the gauntlet to Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP, May said she was seeking an election because Brexit required political unity. "The country is coming together but Westminster is not," she said, criticising opposition parties for "political game playing".



"We need a general election and we need one now," she said.

"In recent weeks Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill.

"The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain's membership of the European Union. And un-elected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way."

"If we do not hold a general election now, their political game playing will continue."

She added: "It will be a choice between strong and stable leadership in the national interest, with me as your prime minister, or weak and unstable government under a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn."

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron immediately took up her Brexit challenge: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country," he said.

"If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance. Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”

In a statement, Corbyn welcomed May's decision "to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first".

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Unlike previous prime ministers, May cannot simply call a general election because of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, introduced by the coalition in 2010.



May had repeatedly ruled out holding an early election, including in March when a Downing Street spokesperson said that she was “clear and consistent in her position that she does not think there should be” an election before 2020. In October, she said that an early vote would create “instability”.

Even senior Tories were taken by surprise by today’s announcement.

One former cabinet minister, speaking before Easter, told BuzzFeed News that support for the Conservatives wasn’t as strong as the opinion polls suggested, and that the party was wary of the Liberal Democrats picking up support in areas that voted to remain in the European Union.

