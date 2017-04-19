Theresa May Attacked By Other Party Leaders For Ruling Out TV Debate

Theresa May was attacked by three other main parties' leaders at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday for refusing to take part in televised debates before the election.

Hours after May announced that she would be seeking to hold an early general election on Tuesday, Downing Street confirmed that she would not go up against other leaders on TV on the run up to June 8.

The decision sparked criticism from other party leaders yesterday, and this morning May responded on Radio 4'sToday: "I believe in campaigns where politicians actually get out and about and meet the voters." However, the attacks on her decision continued in the Commons.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the first to mention the decision, opening his remarks by saying: "We welcome the general election but this is a Prime Minister who promised there wouldn’t be one, a PM who cannot be trusted. She says it’s about leadership yet is refusing to defend her record in TV debates".

May shot back by saying that she had "been answering his questions and debating these matters every Wednesday Parliament has been sitting since I became PM".

The SNP's deputy leader Angus Robertson later used his intervention to say that he looked forward to "the straight fight between the SNP and Tories."

"Can the PM tell the people why she is running scared of a televised debate with Nicola Sturgeon?", he added, to which May replied: "I can assure the right honourable gentleman that I will be out there campaigning in every part of the UK, taking out there our proud record of a Conservative government that has delivered for every part of the UK."

May was, however, questioned for a third time on her stance, this time by Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, who asked the Prime Minister: "The PM and I in 1992 debated publicly, forcibly and amicably when we were both candidates together.

"Indeed, the PM called out the then-incumbent who did not show up for some of those debates. Why will she not debate those issues publicly now? What is she scared of?"