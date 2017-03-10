Matt Cardy / Getty Images ID: 10671385

The website of UKIP leader Paul Nuttall came back online on Wednesday, three weeks after it was taken offline for “scheduled maintenance”.

Coincidentally, Nuttall was at the time engulfed in controversy following a number of dubious claims made on his website about his past.

Luckily, BuzzFeed News has tracked the changes between the previous version and the new one.



Here are a few things which were on the old version of paulnuttallmep.com but have since disappeared:

1. This claim that he’s a former university lecturer has gone.

Before:

“Mr Nuttall, a former university lecturer, said he hoped that as well as academic qualifications, schools would attach more and more significance to vocational qualifications.”



After:

“Mr Nuttall said he hoped that as well as academic qualifications, schools would attach more and more significance to vocational qualifications.”

2. Nuttall wasn’t a professional footballer after all

Before:

“Preston Euro MP Paul Nuttall has given his support to keep the National Football Museum in Preston. Mr Nuttall, a former professional footballer with Tranmere Rovers , has said that the museum is important to the town both economically and culturally. He was speaking in response to plans to close the museum at Preston’s Deepdale ground.”

After:

“Preston Euro MP Paul Nuttall has given his support to keep the National Football Museum in Preston. Mr Nuttall, a former footballer with Tranmere Rovers youth team , has said that the museum is important to the town both economically and culturally. He was speaking in response to plans to close the museum at Preston’s Deepdale ground.”

3. No, really, he wasn’t

Before:

“Mr Nuttall, a former footballer with Tranmere Rovers, asked, “Are we now going to see the EU flag at the British Olympics or at the Champions League final or even on the shirt of the England captain?”

After:

“Mr Nuttall, a former youth footballer with Tranmere Rovers, asked, “Are we now going to see the EU flag at the British Olympics or at the Champions League final or even on the shirt of the England captain?”



4. Look, he’s told you he never played football professionally

Before:

“Suggestions by Britain in Europe campaigner Baroness Karren Brady that football clubs would be unable to sign continental players were today rubbished by Paul Nuttall MEP, the UKIP Deputy leader and former Tranmere footballer “

After:

Suggestions by Britain in Europe campaigner Baroness Karren Brady that football clubs would be unable to sign continental players were today rubbished by Paul Nuttall MEP, the UKIP Deputy leader and former Tranmere youth footballer “



5. How many times must he tell you? It was all a terrible misunderstanding!

Before:

“I think that goes to the heart of it; it is a point of principle and well done to the players for standing up for it,” said Mr Nuttall, North West MEP and former footballer .”



After:

“I think that goes to the heart of it; it is a point of principle and well done to the players for standing up for it,” said Mr Nuttall, North West MEP.”

6. He never became a board member of the North West Training Council



Before:

“Bootle MEP Paul Nuttall is to become a board member of the North West Training Council. Mr Nuttall was invited to the post after accepting an invitation to visit the Council’s premises on Dunnings Bridge Road, Netherton.”

After:

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

¯\_(ツ)_/¯



(the whole post was deleted.)



BuzzFeed News has reached out to UKIP for comment.



