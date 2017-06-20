Labour Has Demanded An Explanation For Why Ministers Apparently Ignored Fire Safety Warnings

John Healey, the shadow housing minister, has written to Sajid Javid, the secretary of state for communities and local government, to demand answers as to why four ministers allegedly "ignored specific warnings that fire safety regulations were inadequate for high-rise residential buildings like Grenfell Tower."

The BBC programme Panorama reported on Monday night that the All-Party Parliamentary Group for fire safety and rescue had written to then-communities minister Stephen Williams and then-DCLG secretary Eric Pickles in 2014, to ask them to review safety recommendations.

According to the programme, in a letter sent in the aftermath of the Lakanal House disaster, where six people were killed in a fire in a Camberwell building, APPG secretary Ronnie King wrote:

"As there are estimated to be another 4,000 older tower blocks in the UK, without automatic sprinkler protection, can we really afford to wait for another tragedy to occur before we amend this weakness?"

After further correspondence, Williams eventually replied: "I have neither seen nor heard anything that would suggest that consideration of these specific potential changes is urgent and I am not willing to disrupt the work of this department by asking that these matters are brought forward."

A year later, Panorama reported, the APPG wrote to James Wharton, who was also a minister at the department, to warn about the flammability of cladding, explaining: "Today's buildings have a much higher content of readily available combustible material. Examples are timber and polystyrene mixes in structure, cladding and insulation.

"This fire hazard results in many fires because adequate recommendations to developers simply do not exist. There is little or no requirement to mitigate external fire spread."

According to Panorama in 2016, the APPG wrote to yet another minister, Gavin Barwell, to which he first replied that he would make a statement "in due course" about his department's analysis of the regulation, then earlier this year to "acknowledge that producing a statement on building regulations has taken longer than I had envisaged."