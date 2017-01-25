Get Our News App
This Food Quiz Will Prove Whether You’re Actually…
Three Men Arrested In Sweden After Facebook Live…
There’s A Nigerian Shop Using A Picture Of Halle…
People Are Worried About Melania Trump After Seeing…
Trump Supporters And Neo-Nazis Are Using Secret…
This Quiz Will Reveal What % Monica And What %…
The Number Of People Sleeping Rough In England Has…
Politics

Jeremy Corbyn Offered His Condolences To The Family Of A Police Officer Who Isn’t Dead

The Labour leader has expressed condolences to the family of an officer who was shot in north Belfast on Sunday, even though the officer is currently recovering in hospital.

Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter

View this image ›

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Jeremy Corbyn offered his condolences to a police officer who isn’t dead in the Commons on Wednesday.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader said: “I join the prime minister in expressing condolences … to the family of the police officer who lost his life over the weekend in Northern Ireland.”

Theresa May had, however, only said that she was sending “her thoughts” to the officer, who was shot in the arm twice in Belfast and is in a stable condition in hospital.

DUP MP Nigel Dodds later said: “I join the prime minister in wishing a speedy recovery to the police officer who was shot and injured in my constituency in north Belfast on Sunday night; thankfully he was not killed, but that was not the intention of the terrorist.”

Corbyn also drew criticism from an Ulster Unionist MP.

After PMQs, a spokesperson for Corbyn told journalists the leader had “meant to say he nearly died”.

Though the people behind the attack have not been found yet, police said on Sunday that their main line of inquiry was “violent dissident republicans”.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley raised a point of order after Prime Minister’s Questions and called for an immediate correction from Labour. However, he was told by the Speaker, John Bercow, that there would be no need for one.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
Use Our Tool To Find A Charity To Volunteer With Near You

by Laura Silver

Connect With Ukpolitics
More News
More News
Now Buzzing